RENDERING: FROM CONCEPTION TO COMPLETION

Meeting a high standing of quality is essential if we are to create buildings that are fit for purpose. While it’s the responsibility of all parties involved in a project to ensure products are installed correctly, it starts with the manufacturer. Matt Allen, Head of Sales at Sika Building Finishing, outlines how comprehensive technical support and specification guidance will make the difference when it comes to the installation of render products on site.

Regardless of the material, the outer skin of any building is its first line of defence and must maintain long-term performance. When it comes to render, ensuring you choose the right solution is key but equally paying close attention to small details will go a long way to ensure the render remains fit for purpose during its lifetime. It’s why the support and knowledge provided by the render manufacturer – from design to application to issuing warranties – will play a huge part in a successful render application.

At Sika Building Finishing, we can guide specifiers on that journey and it begins at the design and specification stage. Our dedicated specification managers are on hand from the start to ensure each individual requirement is met, with site support and training being made available through the entire project journey. We will talk you through any challenges, as well provide a full specification and maintenance guide for any Sika building finishing system on offer, whether it is mineral, lime, thin coat or EWI.

At specification, we are able to offer a bespoke application depending on the needs that are identified, and this would then link to location, which will vary based on where the project is located in the country. A good render should be capable of providing weather protection that meets the different zones and different exposures across the UK. For example, the southwest is zone four (very severe weather rating) which will largely require 20mm of render. We can also offer bespoke specifications based on location to ensure a client will get the correct thickness of render. Furthermore, our suite of typical construction details covers a range of standard and non-standard substrates and systems.

The skills and expertise of the applicator is also very important, which is why their appointment is a crucial consideration. We can support the client by putting people forward who are approved or accredited to use the Parex systems. Failure to employ a skilled professional can lead to building defects due to poor installation and workmanship. We can also be present at kick-off meetings to provide further visibility and support on the rendering journey.

In the case of larger projects, we can visit sites every four to six weeks to assess the progress and answer any questions that are required. On completion, we will be there to issue a warranty on the materials that have been applied subject to approval and acceptance.

Available from local Business Development Managers, the Sika Parex Housebuilder Pack outlines the “complete” package to customers and specifiers with industry sector experts available to provide unsurpassed levels of free technical advice, specifications and CAD details.

If you partner with Sika Building Finishing, we will take any risk away so that the building you have created will get the desired result. Our comprehensive technical support and specification guidance will ensure a quality specification that meets the very highest standards each and every time.