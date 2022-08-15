Roann Limited secures exclusive worktop supply rights for £157 million Sackville Road project

Premium quartz and granite worktop supplier, Roann Limited, has secured the £200,000 contract to provide work surfaces to the Brighton-based Sackville Road project by contractor, Moda Living.

The Wakefield-based business was appointed by Deanestor, the furniture manufacturer, to supply 600 state-of-the art apartments with 20mm Cosentino Silestone Lagoon quartz, made up of premium natural minerals and recycled materials.

The new urban village development will be located in the centre of Brighton, near to Hove train station – and just a short walk away from the sea-front. The scheme will range from studio, one, two and three-bedroom properties to a penthouse apartment. The development will be transformed into an intergenerational neighbourhood, suitable for families and individuals – the site will also include 260 care community homes.

Residents will be able to benefit from a number of onsite amenities such as a 24-hour gym, flexible co-working spaces, a roof terrace, BBQ area and so much more. Construction is well underway and the Sackville Road site is set for completion in early 2024.

Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited, says: “The Sackville Road project is a fantastic opportunity for us to further broaden our portfolio. The Silestone quartz worktops and splashbacks will be sleek, contemporary and designed to last. With a strong focus on community, this inner-city regeneration scheme is a fantastic addition to the already vibrant city. We look forward to seeing the completed project!”

More information on Roann Limited and its products is available at www.roann.co.uk.