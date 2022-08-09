RSK Group welcomes specialist systems integrator Proeon

RSK Group Ltd has announced the addition of Proeon Systems, a specialist systems integrator supplying industrial grade control and safety solutions, to its thriving business portfolio.

The company provides complete control and automation systems incorporating both hardware and software solutions. Proeon specialises in solving control and monitoring issues within some of the harshest of environments, including Nuclear; Renewables (Offshore Wind) to Deepwater subsea for the Oil & Gas sector. Proeon has an enviable reputation for design, build, and installation of control solutions from: multi-level communications platforms.

The Norwich-based business was established in 2004 by Kevin Magee and Eddie Pond, initially as a specialist consultancy business and as Proeon has developed over the years it has a solid reputation and strong client base which includes National Grid, Procter & Gamble, Shell and Crosswind, along with contractors such as Balfour Beatty and Worley.

Proeon Systems Managing Director Richard Miller

Proeon Systems Managing Director Richard Miller, who will continue to lead the business, said: “Proeon’s flexible approach to challenging control system problems, together with its dedicated team, has allowed it to grow into new emerging markets in recent years. The Proeon team is focussed on providing unique robust cost-effective solutions for our clients. The business also maintains multiple accreditations that allow it to service highly regulated industries where many system integrators cannot.

“in joining the RSK family, our more than 50-strong team will continue to deliver the quality services needed to exceed client expectations and will explore new growth opportunities that come with being part of a larger group.”

RSK Group CEO Alan Ryder

RSK Group CEO Alan Ryder said: “RSK is proud to add the business-critical skills and expertise of Proeon Systems to the group. Proeon takes great pride in its company culture and core values as these inspire their employees and partners to rise to the challenges of a competitive business climate. This provides sustained growth, which RSK fully supports, and will create opportunities for the group to access new and growing sectors.”