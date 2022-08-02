Salboy and DOMIS combine two sites to deliver their eighth residential scheme together 

Eighth project completed and delivered by Salboy in partnership with DOMIS, its dedicated construction partner.

Fifty5ive Queen Street completed ahead of the completion date and under budget.

Unique scheme, designed in collaboration with Jon Matthews Architects, to combine two industrial sites and deliver a scheme with a GDV of £52 million

Salboy, the national developer, has announced the completion of Fifty5ive Queen Street, a 220-unit residential scheme in the popular Greengate neighbourhood of Salford, Greater Manchester with a GDV of £52 million.

Fifty5ive is now the eighth development to have been completed by Salboy in partnership with DOMIS, its dedicated construction partner. Fifty5ive is a scheme developed across two adjoining sites that in isolation were not considered viable for redevelopment: the old Copperworks on King Street and a second site on Queen Street, both of which were surrounded by historic and often listed buildings. Working with Jon Matthews Architect, Salboy and DOMIS were able to bring forward an ambitious scheme that combined the two sites to allow for a more efficient floorplate, larger amenity space and more natural light.

The residential development comprises 220 stylish 1 & 2 bed apartments and 3-bed duplexes. The complex includes a cinema, a fully furnished gym, yoga studio, co-working spaces and a break-out lounge and is specially targeted at young professionals building their lives and careers in the twin cities of Manchester and Salford.

The Fifty5ive development is located in the Greengate area of Salford, only 10 minutes’ walk from Manchester’s bustling shopping district and popular Northern Quarter. The scheme also stands next to the historic Black Friars pub which was restored and reopened last year, as well as Local Blackfriars, also designed by Jon Matthews Architect, a luxury city-living development of 380 apartments, townhouses and penthouses completed by Salboy in 2019 at a GDV of £85 million. Greengate has experienced major regeneration in recent years and has become hugely popular among buyers.

Committed to creating a vibrant and welcoming community, Salboy has marketed this development to a blend of owner-occupiers and investors letting their properties to long-term renters. At the point of practical completion, 98% of the scheme’s homes had been reserved by buyers.

Fifty5ive is the eighth scheme completed and delivered by Salboy in partnership with DOMIS. Seven of the partners’ joint schemes have been located in Manchester, Salford and Cheshire. The partners are currently on site on further six developments spanning Manchester, Salford, Cornwall and Central London. Salboy projects completed and underway with DOMIS have an estimated combined GDV of £1 billion.

Simon Ismail – Co-founder and MD Salboy: “Once again, the Salboy and DOMIS partnership has delivered: Fifty5ive was completed under budget and on time and is almost entirely sold out in advance. It’s hugely rewarding to deliver another scheme in this important part of Salford that’s home to a lot of the city’s history and rightly deserves to be regenerated and enjoyed by people who work and make their homes there for years to come.”

Kingsley Thornton – Director of DOMIS Construction: “We’re proud of the collaborative work with our business partners at Salboy and Jon Matthews to find a solution that delivers a viable and exciting new development next to our flagship scheme Local Blackfriars. On top of that, we delivered ahead of schedule and under budget – something that was only made possible by the hard work of our teams and partners on-site.”