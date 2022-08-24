SALFORD’S FIRST INSTALL ACQUIRED WITH PLANS FOR GROWTH

Salford-based furniture installation and interior fit out specialist First Install has been purchased by Ipswich-based Apex Joinery for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition strengthens both businesses creating a new multi-million pound partnership with operating bases in both the north and south of the country with the ability to deliver a wide range of bespoke joinery, manufacturing, installations, and interior fit out solutions to clients nationwide.

With two offices and a combined team of more than 50 personnel, both First Install and Apex Joinery can expect to double turnover in the coming 12 months to more than £5million, with plans to recruit across all areas of the business and embark on a period of concerted growth by securing new clients right across the country.

Both businesses bring a strong reputation for quality, expertise and operational excellence to the new venture which will seamlessly provide clients in the retail, leisure, hospitality, office, commercial and industrial sectors with a turnkey solution to installations and bespoke interior fit outs.

The service will take ideas from vision to reality, covering the complete process from initial concept and design development through prototypes, production and manufacture, furniture and retail display selection and interior layout advice complete with comprehensive 3D visuals and flythrough animation to final installation and handover with warehousing, storage and refurbishment-related construction undertaken as necessary.

Head of sales and operations at First Install, Mike McVey, commented: “By joining forces, we have extended our geographical capabilities and established a new multi million pound nationwide operator with the shared aim of becoming the first choice for the design, manufacture and installation of beautiful interior fit outs along with furniture and retail display installation, across a range of different industry sectors.

“In addition to being a mutually beneficial partnership, both combined businesses are committed to further growth and job creation and plan to bring additional complementary businesses on board forming an all-encompassing and experienced group that offers added value and choice for clients and give the client a compelling reason to choose us when selecting an installation, manufacturing and fit out partner.”

Despite initially doubling in size, turnover and service capabilities, customer satisfaction, attention to detail and a personal approach remain at the heart of every project for the newly merged team.

Mike McVey will head up sales and operations for the new venture, drawing on his vast experience which includes Makro, Halfords and Manchester City Football Club (Kitbag) to name just a few past clients.

With both companies established for more than two decades, First Install and Apex Joinery are renowned for excellence in their operating sectors; First Install delivering professional furniture installation and specialist fit out and Apex Joinery delivering high quality purpose-made joinery. For further information on either business, please visit www.firstinstall.co.uk or www.apexjoinery.co.uk.