SENIOR TEAM PROMOTION AS MURPHY GEOSPATIAL STEPS UP OPERATIONS 

LEADING surveying and geospatial solutions company Murphy Geospatial has announced a senior promotion to its board as it continues to build on its expertise across the UK and Ireland.

Paul Kearney brings a wealth of experience to his new role as finance director at the company, which follows his promotion to associate director only last year.

A qualified chartered management accountant (CIMA), Paul has been with Murphy Geospatial, which provides world-class geospatial monitoring and data processing services to a wide range of clients in the natural and built environment, for nearly six years.

Paul said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this new role at Murphy Geospatial, which faces an exciting future as it continues to expand its capability and reach.

“It’s important to embed finance throughout the company’s departmental and operations structure to improve decision-making and information flow.

“Cashflow is the lifeblood of a company. The finance function can have a huge impact and we need to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible.”

Murphy Geospatial, set up nearly 40 years ago, works with clients to reduce risk and make strategic decisions as it captures, collates, verifies and governs geospatial data across the project and asset lifecycle within various sectors.

The firm’s monitoring services are used by contractors, local authorities and private clients across an array of projects. They are also vital to construction industry efforts to meet carbon neutral targets.

Paul, based in Kilcullen, Ireland, has previously worked in a number of finance roles for major companies such as Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Bord na Móna and Bord Gais Energy, where he was a senior finance business partner.

He heads a strong finance team at Murphy Geospatial, overseeing accounts, billing, credit control, payments and administration. A number of projects and initiatives over the years have improved its smooth operation.

“The team has excellent skills and provides strong customer service within our finance partnership approach – ours is often the ‘go-to’ department. Everyone in the company is open to ideas and willing to learn and develop,” said Paul.

And he is proud of Murphy Geospatial’s work in the industry, with the increasing need for data as the infrastructures of cities, towns and the countryside continues to modernise and develop.

“We will need to adapt with new technologies and workflows so that we can continue to develop as a company,” he added. “There is a huge amount of emphasis on innovation here, including investing in a full support service department, to ensure that we are in a strong position for the future.”

Niall Murphy, the company’s CEO, said he was delighted with Paul’s promotion to the firm’s board of directors.

“Paul has been an integral part of the growth of the group, building a strong team in the finance department and implementing processes that have increased efficiencies across the UK and Ireland businesses,” said Niall.

“He has developed a respect and trust with key stakeholders and continues to provide the financial expertise and support the company needs as we go from strength to strength in achieving our business goals.”

For enquiries about the firm’s services, please email info@murphygs.ie (Ireland) or info@murphygs.com (UK).