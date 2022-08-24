Shaw Contract names “Best of Region – UK & CONTINENTAL EUROPE” winners in its 17th Design Awards programme

Now in its 17th year, the Shaw Contract Design Awards programme is a chance to recognise the spaces that inspire new ways of living, working, learning, and healing through the design lens.
Our 2022 Design Awards programme had almost 600 entries submitted from 44 countries around the world. All projects entered proceeded to the first stage of judging; where an elite panel of industry design leaders collaborated in each region to select the first ever “Best of Region” winners in the history of the Awards.
We are delighted to announce that “Best of Region – UK & Continental Europe” are:
BLOC Manchester, UK by Bruntwood Works
The Judges said: “A beautiful project which considers the strong points and particularities of the building. A very considered approach that is not overdone.”
McCANN OFFICES, Bucharest, Romania by Corvin Cristian Studio
The Judges said: “This project plays with very a narrow range of colours, but they are very nicely placed… love the colour scheme and the use of materials, the break in the interior and the innovative use of materials.”
RAISELAB, Paris, France by Label Experience
The Judges said: “The use of materials andthe colours palette that they used is very good and it complements the industrial look and concrete... with a strong sustainability story.”
The “Best of Region – UK & Continental Europe” Judging Panel, to which Shaw Contact EMEA extends a special thanks, consisted of:
Raymond Chu, Associate Director at KKS-Savills, London, UK; Jelena Marjanovic – Project Manager at Archimage, Paris, France; Ida Kiss, Design Director at DVM Group, Budapest, Hungary; and Tatu Ahlroos, Interior Architect at SARC Architects and President-elect International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers, Helsinki, Finland.
Overall, in the 2022 Awards, 37 projects were selected as Best of Region winners across the following judging panels: Best of Asia, Best of Australia & New Zealand, Best of Canada, Best of Greater China, Best of India, Best of Latin America, Best of Middle East & Africa, Best of UK & Continental Europe, and Best of USA.
Each Best of Region winner will now proceed to the next stage of judging, where a panel of international Design leaders will award our Best of Globe winners. Best of Globe winners will be announced October 2022.
About the programme
Each entry was reviewed to select the projects that represent the very best of design from each region, using the following criteria:
- Design process – clarity surrounding the design intentions and execution
- Holistic thinking – creating a space for all types of users for today and in the future
- Sustainable thinking – for people and planet
Shaw Contract’s vision is to celebrate the optimism of design, and its ability to influence our everyday lives. Together, we continue to create experiences that make a positive impact for people and the planet. For more information, please go to shawcontract.com
Best of Region around the globe
Other Best of Region winners were:
Asia
- Citi Wealth Hub by Ministry of Design Pte Ltd | Singapore
- GAME FREAK Office by CANUCH Inc. | Japan
- Hilton Singapore Orchard by Avalon Collective | Singapore
- Microsoft office by UNION ARCHITECTS | Vietnam
- Nestle Jakarta by M. Moser Associates | Indonesia
- Australia and New Zealand
- Dandelion by MJA Studio | Australia
- EY Melbourne by Gensler | Australia
- IGO by Rezen | Australia
- Parmelia Hilton by Cox Architecture | Australia
- The Central/ Naumi Hotels by Undercurrent Studio | New Zealand
Canada
- Bill and Helen Norrie Library by LM Architectural Group | Canada
- CBRE by Shearer Design | Canada
- Central Park Presentation Pavilion by II BY IV DESIGN | Canada
- Geddes/Zimco by Kasian Architecture, Interior Design and Planning | Canada
- Greater China
- Fund Office, 55th Floor, East Tower, Guangzhou by Guangzhou Inspiration Group
China
- Guangzhou Yu Zhu Harbor by JAMES LIANG & ASSOCIATES LIMITED | China
- Hang Lung Group by iDA Workplace | China
- The Executive Centre by Fiona Hardie ID | Hong Kong
- Zonkd by Space Matrix | China
India
- Bain Capital by M Moser Associates | India
- Browserstack by Space Matrix Design Consultants Pt Ltd | India
- Nvidia by DSP Design Associates | India
- Standard Chartered Bank – RMZ EcoWorld by M Moser Design Associates | India
- TAJ Lakefront – Bhopal by JOI-Design | India
Latin America
- Hotel NODO by OARQUITECTOS | Chile
- Perkins&Will Estudio Monterrey by Perkins&Will | Mexico
- PwC by Athié Wohnrath | Brazil
- Sede Insole Energia by Mobio Arquitetura | Brazil
- Viasat by Pitá | Brazil
Middle East & Africa
- African Guarantee Found by Symbion Kenya Limited | Kenya
- UAQ FTZA Headquarters | Dubai, UAE
- Pharma Innovator | Dubai, UAE
USA
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center by HGA | United States
- Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel by Gensler | United States