SITECH TECHNOLOGY DRIVES SITE EFFICIENCY AT THE SIRIUS GROUP

The Sirius Group, experts in planning and geotechnical projects, demolition, remediation, drilling and civil engineering projects, has invested in fifteen additional SITECH® UK & Ireland Trimble technology systems as their fleet grows because of the greater site efficiency machine control offers

The UK based business with offices in Wales, the North East, North West and Yorkshire, began fitting their machines with SITECH Trimble technology more than a decade ago after realising how GPS systems save time, fuel, manpower and improves quality and safety on site.

With clients including Taylor Wimpey, Keepmoat Homes, and Gleeson Homes, SITECH Trimble technology is used in site surveys and on the Sirius earthmoving fleet of more than 130 diggers, dozers, scrapers, and compactors.

Stuart Kirk, Plant Director at The Sirius Group responsible for all the equipment and any investment in the Sirius plant division, was an early adopter of site GPS technology after seeing it in action on a dozer in 2001, so in 2010 Sirius purchased a Caterpillar D6 fitted with machine control, and they have invested in SITECH Trimble technology ever since.

Stuart said: “We’ve just taken delivery of fifteen new Kobelco machines which are all fitted with SITECH Trimble technology because machine control helps us to make efficiencies in all areas.

“Back in 2001 people struggled to see the savings having a site sat nav provides and I had to push to get investment in them, but slowly things began changing when people saw how production improves with savings on fuel, maintenance, tighter tolerances, engineer time on site and safety as your operator can stay within the machine.

“When you’re running on Trimble machine control there’s less supervision needed, operators can see exactly where they are on site, what depth they’re digging to and can refer to the plans so they can be confident they’re doing the job right first time so they’re not tracking about using fuel or increasing wear and tear on the machine.

“We now have 15 Trimble GPS rovers, fifteen base stations, a site surveying system, twenty-five excavators with the system on, and thanks to Brent Taylor at SITECH our team of three scrapers are also up and running with it because he was able to create harnesses for them from two spare systems.

“We’ve spent around £400,000 on SITECH Trimble technology over the last 12 months, and we’ll continue to invest in future technology, and we’re now also looking at Trimble Business Centre to create the 3D models for our machines.”

