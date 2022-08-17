The offsite manufactured modular roof system from Smartroof was used on a new housing development in Worcestershire to maximise sellable space, offer consistent thermal performance and reduce build times. The Bloor Homes’ Evesham Gate development is close to the market town of Evesham and features 460 homes in a mix of tenures, offering high standards of a sustainable design.

Built to Code for Sustainable Homes Level 3, the homes feature high levels of insulation to walls, roofs and flooring, highly efficient glazing, and improved detailing to reduce heat loss. As part of this fabric first approach to design, the three and four-bed Makenzie, Medina and Morris homes will maximise fabric efficiency and space through the creation of rooms in roofs. The project provided the perfect opportunity for Smartroof to provide Bloor Homes with its offsite produced room in roof system for phase one of the scheme.

With energy efficient, fabric first design having become a key driver for all new homes, particularly with the latest changes to Building Regulations Part L, Bloor Homes require solutions that can maximise airtightness, optimise insulation and eliminate thermal bridging. Smartroof’s pre-engineered insulated roof system does just that and has allowed the developer to maximise a smaller footprint by increasing the space in homes and creating rooms in roofs.

Comprising a series of factory produced panels incorporating insulation, dormers, spandrels, roof windows and roofline, it is delivered to site and craned into place. Once in place, the roofs simply require tiling. The system has many benefits – less waste, better control of quality, safer to install – and meets the industry’s demand for solutions that allow us to build better quality homes more efficiently.

In addition, the interlocking design and production of the system in a factory-controlled environment ensures consistent and predictable thermal performance. With the latest changes to Part L of the Building Regulations, the factory insulated panels eliminate voids or cold spots and offer design flexibility as insulation levels can be easily upgraded to meet requirements. Bloor Homes also benefited from reduced working at height and decreases in on site wastage to provide a cost-effective method of production.

At a time when the construction sector is facing challenges in terms of cost, quality and a shortage of trades, the Smartroof system expedited the build process and has ensured the homes at Evesham Gate are future-proofed to meet the required thermal efficiency standards whilst also providing additional much-needed space for the homeowner.

