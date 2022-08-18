SPRINT FINISH: £22.5M LEISURE CENTRE COMPLETES FIVE MONTHS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

SPORT and leisure specialist GT3 Architects has completed a new gateway leisure centre in Coalville, Leicestershire, allowing residents to access the centre’s state-of-the-art facilities five months earlier than anticipated.

Replacing the former Heritage Leisure Centre in neighbouring Whitwick, this leisure destination has been completed ahead of schedule after seamless collaboration with contractor Metnor, project manager Paragon, landscape architect OOBE and M&E and BREEAM consultant Envision.

The project, delivered on behalf of Everyone Active and North West Leicestershire District Council, includes an eight-lane, 25m pool, teaching pool with movable floor, eight-court sports hall, three squash courts and a 120-station fitness suite with spin and dance studios.

Clare Noble, senior architectural technologist at GT3, said: “We were delighted to deliver this leisure centre so efficiently in collaboration with a host of great firms and contractors. We’ve worked with Everyone Active, Metnor and Paragon on a variety of leisure schemes and have a brilliant working relationship – this communication and transparency (combined with a lot of individuals putting in hard work) is what allowed us to accelerate the completion of the Whitwick and Coalville Leisure Centre.

“A good working relationship is exceptionally important to GT3. We aim to create beautiful spaces while delivering transparency, inclusivity, and added value – which is why collaborating seamlessly with our partners is central to our work. Our ‘people architecture’ ethos extends beyond the people we’re designing for to the people we’re designing with, too.”

One of the themes central to the site’s design was the sensitivity to its setting. Situated opposite an existing further education college, the new pool hall gives the appearance of pre-patinated copper cladding on its overhanging roof to reflect the design of the college. External glulam timber columns were carefully chosen to mirror the National Forest setting, and full-height glazing in the café opens up the centre to its surroundings.

The bricks incorporated into the design have been locally sourced from nearby Ibstock, just 3.5 miles away, linking Whitwick and Coalville Leisure Centre further to its surroundings. The scheme has already seen great interest, with impressive engagement from the local community.

Paul Sanders, head of community services at North West Leicestershire District Council, said: “Our state-of-the-art Whitwick and Coalville Leisure Centre is a fabulous facility for the district which, fits well into its National Forest setting. It’s a building we hope will get people excited about getting fit and active, and demonstrates our commitment to ensuring high-quality design.”

The centre opened its doors to the public on 14 February and will facilitate a healthy lifestyle for the local community, with memberships to the former Hermitage Leisure Centre automatically transferring to the new state-of-the-art scheme.

