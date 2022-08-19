Contractor Stepnell has completed construction of a new purpose-built £6 million residential care home for children, located in the heart of Warwickshire, Nuneaton. The care home called The Forge was designed by Miller Prestige Homes in collaboration with architects IDP Group.

“The Forge therapeutic community home is a significant development for the area and through applying our extensive care sector expertise and collaborative ethos, the team were able to deliver the best value and quality over the course of the scheme,” said Adrian Barnes, Regional Director at Stepnell.

“This not only extended to the quality of the construction, but also in the way we collaborated with both the community and environment through careful planning and communication with Forge Care and local suppliers.”

Stepnell, which acted as the principal contractor, completed construction week in 52-weeks. The sustainability-focused development, which utilised carefully selected materials including timber cladding and zinc, included a total of four standalone residential care buildings, community facilities and external landscaping works. The external spaces feature 21 car parking spaces, as well as sensory and nature areas for residents to grow plants and encourage wildlife.

Moreover, each of the buildings at the care home in Nuneaton include a welcome space, main lounge and kitchen, as well as quiet and activity spaces, with five ensuite bedrooms on the first floor.

“We would like to thank the team at Stepnell, IDP and all the local suppliers involved in the project for going above and beyond to deliver this outstanding residential care facility that is conscious of the specialist needs of the end users,” commented Gavin Miller, Director at Forge Care.

“The Forge facility will provide a safe and secure environment for children who are experiencing emotional and behavioural disorders or recovering from trauma, providing them with opportunities to develop greater self-awareness, social responsibility and leadership. Thanks to the outstanding project delivery from Stepnell, the facility meets the Sanctuary Model where the design facilitates learning, develops personal, social health and wellbeing in vulnerable children,” Gavin concluded.

