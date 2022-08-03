Study Inn celebrates exceptional GSLI survey results and two award nominations

Study Inn, the luxury student accommodation owner, developer, and operator are delighted to share its excellent results in the latest Global Student Living survey, with over 65,000 student responses from around the globe – giving some insight into what makes the best student accommodation.

Student accommodation statistics

Study Inn Group’s high specification product and premium hospitality service have paved the way for it to reach 80% overall positive rating on the latest survey, far outperforming benchmarks. Similarly, it achieved 85% positive rating for Accommodation condition and quality, significantly higher than all other benchmarks.

Study Inn’s hotel-like services, which sees a dedicated housekeeping team regularly clean all rooms and communal areas, remove all waste bins, and provide students with fresh linen and towels at no additional cost, supported the company achieve an excellent 90% positive rating for Cleaning, much higher than all benchmarks.

The group has focused on student wellbeing since its inception in 2009, providing guests with fully equipped gyms and yoga studios, as well as state-of-the-art wellness spas with saunas, steam rooms and hot beds – the first ever seen in the sector. 65% of Study Inn resident students said their accommodation had a positive impact on their wellbeing, higher than all average benchmarks. Similarly, availability of communal space and sports facilities scored 86% and 80% respectively, both outperforming all benchmarks by more than 10% points.

Study Inn’s strong scores mean it has been shortlisted for two Global Student Living Awards:

Best Small Operator UK & Ireland

Best Student Wellbeing UK & Ireland

Commenting on the survey results, Matt Shakespeare, Study Inn’s Managing Director of Operations said: “We are delighted with the results our portfolio has achieved in the latest survey, and for being shortlisted for two awards. The Global Student Living Awards are so prestigious and highly sought after because there are no written nominations or expert judges – the awards are based 100% on direct student feedback.

Our teams at our centres take so much pride in the service and product they offer to our guests, and I am so pleased that this can be seen in our scores. Having the best product is only part of the story, it is the people we employ that really bring it to life, and we are proud of each one of our employees. We will continue to build portfolio properties with a clear focus on providing the best student experience for our resident guests.”