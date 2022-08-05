Taggart Homes Completes Development at Forest Park

Family-run and award-winning property developer Taggart Homes has announced the delivery of an exclusive housing development in Forest Park, Nottinghamshire. All homes at the 45 home development are now complete and, apart from the ex-view home that is still available to buy, the rest have already been purchased.

The new residents are already enjoying their new homes and getting ready to settle into life at the Forest Park development. Located in a prime position on Derby Road, the development is well connected and it has easy transport routes to Hucknall, Nottingham and Mansfield.

“We are very excited to see the completion of Forest Park and delighted to welcome residents into their new homes. The flurry of interest we’ve had on these properties has been remarkable as the homes began selling very early in the build and have continued to sell exceptionally well throughout,” said Nick Taggart, Director of Taggart Homes.

The majority of the properties fall within the Help to Buy scheme, therefore first time buyers were hugely attracted to this development. The development also presented an interest to families and professional couples due to its proximity to amenities, including primary schools, a supermarket, a library, sports fields and a short distance from Newstead Abbey.

The Forest Park development showcases seven different property types, including semi-detached and detached homes. These outstanding new homes are perfectly designed for modern family living, with each house breaking away from the standard new build design, with a strikingly luxe contemporary feel.

The new energy-efficient homes include distinctive exterior panelling, open-plan living/dining/kitchen areas and en-suite bathrooms. The properties include French doors that lead out to a private landscaped garden perfect for alfresco living – a key feature that has garnered increased interest since the pandemic.

“At Taggart, we pride ourselves on attention to detail, especially with high-specification fixtures and fittings that homebuyers can customise to their taste, as we know this plays a vital part in the home buying process,” added Nick Taggart.

“The distinctive homes were built on a vacant, derelict site which was former working men’s club and we have been committed to help revitalise the community and its future, as a thriving location popular with families and commuters. Whilst completing the build, we were delighted to be able to help the local primary school, donating much needed funds to help the school renovate their dining hall,” he concluded.

