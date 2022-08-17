Tenant Screening Red Flags To Watch Out For

When you’re renting out a house, there are a lot of things that go through your mind. You want to be fair and not dismiss potential tenants out of hand, but at the same time, there are things that make certain tenants more difficult than others. Often, it can be hard to keep track of these things. To help you figure out how to avoid troublesome tenants, here are some red flags to watch out for.

How to do a background check on a tenant

In order to be able to detect red flags, you need to be able to do a check on the person. This is done through a process called background check, where you examine various aspects of a person’s past. What shows up on a tenant background check, you ask? Well, it includes their credit score, criminal record, and more. A lot of landlords have made a point of including a background check requirement as part of the application and affording you the authority to examine their background. Without this permission, it is illegal to conduct a background check on them. Make sure that you get this in writing, as a landlord or tenant may argue over whether a verbal agreement exists.

With that, it begs the question: how to run a tenant background check? Well, you can get the tenant’s social security number, and use a tenant background check service. This is a good process if you prefer not to handle these things yourself, or if it would be too time-consuming.

Red flags to keep an eye out for

Bad credit score

A lot of people have an unfortunately bad credit score (or even no credit score at all), which may demonstrate that the would-be tenant would be unable to uphold their end of the agreement. In this case, your best option would be to require someone with good credit to co-sign with them. This serves to not only have someone vouch for them but also have a way to recover your lost revenue from the tenant leaving or otherwise being unable to pay their rent.

Frequently evicted

Being evicted once may be a yellow flag, but if they are frequently evicted, that is something a landlord should be wary of. If you have to evict them from your rental property, that is going to represent both a loss of time and profit.

Criminal record

Now, when you are assessing a person’s criminal record, there are things to watch out for. For example, if you can show that a person’s criminal record suggests that they may do damage to the property or make your other tenants unsafe, you can use that to justify denying their application.

However, you cannot have a policy that enables you to block anyone with a criminal history. This is due to the Fair Housing Act, an act created specifically to reduce discrimination and reverse segregationist policies in housing. A blanket policy against people with criminal records may disproportionately affect black tenants, who are treated more harshly in the criminal justice system. They are more likely to be convicted, more likely to be given a harsher sentence, and more likely to be falsely convicted than other racial groups accused of the same crime. This is why it is important that we do not dismiss everyone with a criminal record.

Identity differs from what they gave you

This is a small red flag, one of those that, on its own, could have a reasonable explanation. For example, you could be dealing with someone who is currently undergoing a gender transition but has yet to update their name legally. However, giving a false identity may indicate that they are trying to hide something disqualifying.

Presence on a government watch list

This is not likely to come up often, though it is important to note that, just because someone is on a government watch list does not necessarily mean that they are an unsafe presence. According to the ACLU, the government watch list has, at times, added people erroneously, and it is not an easy task to be removed from the list.

Questionable behaviors

Yet another thing that could be identified as ‘yellow card’ behavior, but you should keep an eye out for how they act during the screening process. If they seem to find it difficult to adhere to the instructions you give them, or if they seem boorish, it may be risky to allow them to move into one of your units. This is especially true when dealing with apartments, as it may cause disturbance for your other tenants.

Are red flags an inherent deal breaker?

It’s important to note that a red flag should not necessarily be taken to be disqualifying. For instance, if your tenant has a criminal record, but has not had any issues with the law in the past 10 years, it is likely safe to consider them, so long as there are no other issues. The same goes for other issues. People should have the opportunity to make up for their past mistakes, after all, especially when it comes to something as important as housing. Just use your best judgment in picking your tenants.

Who pays for a background check?

An important question, however, is just who pays for the background check tenant or landlord? Well, that answer may vary depending on where you and the prospective tenant live. For example, Minnesota requires landlords to cover the cost of the background check. In all likelihood, no matter which state you live in, you should expect to pay a fee to do a background check. Thankfully, that fee is not exorbitant, so you shouldn’t have to worry about covering the costs.