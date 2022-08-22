Torus Completes its First Ever Net Zero Carbon New Build Development

Celebrating the handover of its first modular housing scheme in Wallasey, leading affordable housing provider, Torus, is marking the handover of its new 8-unit scheme at Oakdale Road.

Expanding its use of Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), Oakdale Road signifies a further £1.5 million investment in the use of greener, more sustainable technologies and Torus’ commitment to become a more eco-friendly developer.

All eight bungalows at Oakdale Road were built off site and are available via Affordable Rent and are built to meet net zero carbon standards, featuring PV Solar Roof Panels, an Air Source Heat Pump with an EPC rating of ‘A’ – the first of its kind built by Torus with contractor Starship.

Completed in less than a year, Oakdale Road highlights the importance of utilising less traditional methods of construction to regenerate disused sites to create high quality, modern homes quickly. Embedding this technology will also benefit future residents by lowering their energy consumption and ultimately bills – something that has never been so important for many in Torus communities.

Discussing the completion of Oakdale Road, Director of Development & Sales Steve Alcock, said: “As a social investor, we’re committed to ensuring all homes we build are not only affordable, but actively contribute to addressing key issues impacting our local communities, region and the country as a whole. Oakdale Road is the first Torus scheme that is completely carbon neutral but is certainly not the last.

“As we progress on our journey to net zero emissions, this development will form the blueprint for how we continue to use MMC intelligently to not only fix the national housing crisis but reduce our impact on the environment to create more sustainable developments and we’re thrilled to have worked with Starship to create such an innovative scheme.”

Chris Moores, Development Director at Starship, commented: “It’s been great working with the team at Torus to deliver what is a truly innovative, next generation development for their residents. We are always working to push the boundaries in creating the lowest carbon living standards possible for our customers and we are looking forward to working with Torus in the future on more game changing homes.”

After visiting the development, Councillor Tony Jones, Chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration & Housing Committee, said, “It’s fantastic to see such a ground-breaking development in Wirral, which not only provides much-needed bungalows for affordable rent, but also incorporates sustainable technologies to minimise carbon emissions and help residents keep their fuel bills as low as possible.”