Vattenfall and J. Murphy & Sons sign £2.5m deal for Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone

New £2.5m deal signed to deliver early works for the onshore cable installation scope of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone

Early works will help provide greater certainty in construction and help deliver the project more efficiently

Boost for local economy and supply chain businesses

In a major step forward for delivery of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, J. Murphy & Sons, the leading specialist engineering and construction company has been awarded a £2.5m contract with Vattenfall to deliver early works for the onshore cable installation scope of the project. J. Murphy & Sons is also preferred bidder for the future construction works contract.

J. Murphy & Sons early works will include site investigations and design optimisation activities, for example topology surveys, boreholes and small trial pits along the cable route to further understand ground conditions.

Design optimisation provides greater certainty in construction requirements to allow a more efficient delivery of the project, with a focus on sustainable design through the use of innovation and minimising materials and programme.

This is the first phase of Vattenfall’s extensive works to turn East Anglia into a powerhouse of renewable energy and is essential to ensure that future work onshore progresses as efficiently as possible.

Working with local businesses and communities is an essential part of delivering the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. Alongside Vattenfall’s drive to deliver their ambitious supply chain and skills and employment plans, J. Murphy & Sons will be engaging with local contractors and businesses during this period, seeking their support in delivering the works.

They will also be working with local colleges to find young people who are keen and available to work in the sector, delivering one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.

Rob Anderson, Project Director of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone, said:

“We’re taking the project into the next phase so we’re delighted to have J. Murphy & Sons on board, helping us to deliver the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. Their expertise will be invaluable, as will their focus on boosting the local economy by supporting jobs and growth in the region.”

Andy Ingram, Operations Director for J. Murphy & Sons said:

“The award of the early contractor involvement contract marks the next step of our journey with Vattenfall, the local supply chain and wider community in delivering this essential piece of green energy infrastructure. We are delighted to bring our expertise and experience to the project and play our part in developing sustainable and secure energy sources for the UK market”.