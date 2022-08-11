WAVIN TEAMS UP WITH BAND OF BUILDERS TO SUPPORT HEREFORD TRADESMAN

Leading plumbing and drainage manufacturer Wavin has completed the first project in a new relationship with Band of Builders to support tradespeople in need.

Band of Builders is a registered charity that provides support for members of the construction industry who are facing life-changing health issues. Since it was created in 2016, it has completed more than 25 construction projects across the UK, bringing volunteers from across the industry together to provide financial and emotional support for tradespeople and their families.

Wavin recently supported Band of Builders on a project to help Kyle O’Connor – a multi-skiller from Hereford who had previously worked with the charity as a volunteer and received a cancer diagnosis part-way through an extension on his family home. Band of Builders and its team of volunteers stepped in to complete the work, with Wavin providing all drainage products, including those needed for a wetroom conversion.

Lee Frimston, Key Account Manager Independents and Buying Groups, at Wavin UK, said: “Band of Builders is a fantastic charity and shows what can be achieved when people work together in this industry. We’re proud to have supported the team on this project for Kyle, and look forward to continuing to support the incredible work they do.”

Tony Steel, Operations Director at Band of Builders, said: “One of the most rewarding aspects of our job is improving the lives of construction workers, and we’re grateful to play our part in unifying the construction industry under this common goal.

“Projects such as this, alongside our Big Brew initiative – which is focused on mental health awareness – are examples of how our sector can make tradespeople’s lives better. We are incredibly thankful to Wavin for supplying materials and the volunteers who gave up their time to work on Kyle’s project.”

For more information on Band of Builders, visit: https://bandofbuilders.org/

Or, to find out more about Wavin’s products and services, visit: https://www.wavin.com/