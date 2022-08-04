WILTON SECURES PLANNING FOR 2.26M SQ FT AT DONCASTER NORTH

Planning secured for Phase One with estimated Q4 start on site

Wilton Developments has secured detailed planning consent for the first phase of Doncaster North, with works due to start on site later this year. The first phase of detailed planning is for 2.26m sq ft of development immediately adjacent to J6 of the M18 at Thorne, this includes a unique opportunity in the UK to develop a single unit of 1.15M sq ft. The scheme will create around 8,500 jobs for the region.

Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council has approved the scheme which forms part of Wilton Developments’ wider 180 acre, 3.52M sq ft, industrial and logistics site, within one junction of the M62/M18 interchange. The first phase of delivery will extend to more than 700,000 sq ft across 6 buildings, ranging in size between 21,750 sq ft to 284,000 sq ft.

The site, which will be delivered to a BREEAM Excellent rating and high specification with market leading ESG credentials, will address the trend towards larger units, responding to supply and demand with first buildings due to be delivered by 2023.

CBRE and Knight Frank are appointed agents to market the Doncaster North scheme.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments, comments:

“A huge effort between ourselves, DMBC and our wider stakeholder partners has ensured that we are able to bring forward the first phase of this regionally significant Northern Powerhouse Logistics and Employment site. We are looking forward to getting on-site, delivering much needed industrial and logistics space with all of the positive socio-economic benefits that the construction and occupation of new buildings bring. The site’s enviable location close to the axis of both the M62/M18 and M18/M180 means it is well positioned to serve large swathes of the UK via the east coast ports and the national motorway network.

Glyn Jones, Doncaster Council Portfolio Holder for Business and Housing stated:

‘It is excellent that this exciting industrial scheme is coming to fruition with support from Doncaster Council. We look forward to the site bringing forward a range of new employment opportunities to the north of Doncaster

Chris Dungworth, Head of Business Doncaster added:

‘We have been supporting Wilton Developments for a long time on this development and look forward to working with them and the retained property agents to help attract quality businesses into these units.

Mike Baugh, Executive Director, CBRE Leeds said

“This is splendid news for the region, which is currently suffering with a lack of good quality, well located stock. Doncaster North is also hugely significant for the national logistics market as it is currently the only site in the UK with detailed consent for a single 1m sq ft + unit. We are seeing a continued trends towards larger scale distribution units, particularly from the online retail and 3PL sectors, this is creating a lot of interest in Doncaster North, particularly the 1.15m sq ft opportunity.”

Rebecca Schofield, Partner at Knight Frank added:

“We are delighted to be advising Wilton Developments on this flagship new development for the region. Doncaster North will offer a unique opportunity for occupiers looking for flexibility of scale, strategic connectivity, and best-in-class specification, coupled with the latest ESG credentials to satisfy occupiers’ growing need for sustainable buildings.

“Consecutive record-breaking industrial take-up figures achieved over the past two years have left the region with a dearth of available stock; Doncaster North will help to address this supply/demand imbalance by providing occupiers with desperately needed space”.