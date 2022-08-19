Works complete at new £4.3m first school in Uttoxeter

Construction works have been completed on a new first school on the Bramshall Meadows estate on Ivinson Way in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

Midlands-based main contractor G F Tomlinson has been leading the construction of the school since works started on the 12,000 sq. metre site last year.

The school will offer places for pupils from four to nine-year-olds, as well as nursery placements and looks forward to welcoming the first cohort of pupils at the start of the academic year in September. An official opening ceremony will be held in October.

The £4.3 million scheme has been completed through Staffordshire County Council’s Capital Framework and has been designed and project managed by Entrust. Now complete, the school will be led and managed by The Uttoxeter Learning Trust.

The new, single storey 1 form entry (1FE) first school has been developed as part of a wider plan to expand first school provision in Uttoxeter in response to an increased demand for places generated from new housing in the local area, such as the Bramshall Meadows housing development. It represents the first school to be constructed in Uttoxeter in response to growth, comprising a nursery, classrooms, a multi-use hall, catering space, outdoor sports pitch, play areas and car parking.

G F Tomlinson has been entrusted to deliver five schools to date for Staffordshire County Council with Bramshall Meadows First School being the latest, following the recently completed Fradley Park Primary School in Lichfield.

Chris Flint, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We feel very privileged to have been able to deliver this brand-new, high-quality school building for Staffordshire County Council which will create much-needed school places for children in the local area. The project is the first to be completed in response to the rise in demand for places within Uttoxeter and we feel very proud.

“We very much look forward to seeing the school welcome pupils in September as the children take their first steps to embark on their academic journeys. The school has been designed with future growth and expansion very much in mind to provide an excellent learning environment for the growing community.”

Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education said: “Bramshall Meadows has been built in response to increased housing in the area, which has meant there will be more demand for school places. Whenever there is new housing in an area, we always work with developers, local schools and the Department for Education to put plans in place to meet increased demand for school places.

“It’s fantastic that local children will be able to learn in a brand-new school with lots of amazing facilities, and I am sure they are looking forward to starting school life in September.”

Andrea Cairns, Executive Headteacher at Bramshall Meadows First School, commented: “We are absolutely delighted with the new school and the high quality of the build project with all of its amazing facilities. We are very excited to welcome the first children into school in September!”

To find out more about the school and further information about student places, visit: https://www.bramshallmeadows.org.uk/