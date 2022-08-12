Works complete on new £2m waste and recycling centre at Tattershall

Construction work at Tattershall’s new household waste and recycling centre has now completed.

The project was procured through public sector procurement authority, SCAPE and its Regional Construction framework, with main contractor G F Tomlinson beginning work on site in December 2021.

Following a £2m investment from Lincolnshire County Council, the new facility has replaced an existing, privately-owned centre at Kirkby on Bain, which is now set to be decommissioned.

The new site, which has a larger capacity, will handle, sort and dispose of materials more efficiently than the previous centre. The facility accommodates four state-of-the-art waste compactors, which feed ten containers. These are able to hold three times the amount of waste than a standard open top compactor, helping to reduce haulage costs and make for a more sustainable transfer to the waste station, by transporting more waste per journey.

The facility will serve Horncastle and the surrounding area.

The project utilised local labour through G F Tomlinson’s supply chain including Newark-based D J Swallow Construction, who worked closely with G F Tomlinson to complete the ground works and concrete slabs, as well as Lincoln-based electrical contractor, Brooke & Mayo. This helped ensure that 78% of the spend on the project was with suppliers based within 40 miles of the site.

An official opening of the facility took place last month, with invited guests including Lincolnshire County Councillor, Daniel McNally, and counterparts from East Lindsey District Council, including Cllr Martin Foster and Cllr Craig Leyland. Lincolnshire County Council’s Head of Waste, Mike Reed, and East Lindsey District Council’s Assistant Director of Neighborhoods, Victoria Burgess, along with G F Tomlinson’s Senior Contractors Manager, Andy Boam, and Head of Business Development, Les Needham, were also in attendance.

Craig Stopper, SCAPE Regional Construction framework Manager at G F Tomlinson, said: “We were delighted to be appointed as main contractor partner on this development. In addition to providing the residents of Lincolnshire with quick and convenient access to a new recycling centre, the facility ensures materials are being disposed of correctly, reducing harmful impacts on the environment.

“We are very pleased to have completed this project working alongside Lincolnshire County Council under the SCAPE Regional Construction framework – it marks the fifth household waste recycling centre we have delivered for the Council to date, with others located in Boston, Gainsborough, Bourne and Sleaford.

This scheme is another important public facility in the Lincolnshire area which will provide upgraded recycling services and reduce the impact on the environment within the wider community.”

Mark Robinson, Group Chief Executive at SCAPE, added: “The new centre is an excellent example of how a scheme can deliver social and economic value and provide long-term benefits for the wider community. It has been developed to the highest standard whilst integrating sustainable facilities and achieving value for money.

“We are delighted to have worked with our partner G F Tomlinson to accelerate this project forward, and bring an essential waste and recycling centre to the local residents of Tattershall, Coningsby, and the surrounding areas.”

Mike Reed, Head of Waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre represents another significant project completed in partnership with G F Tomlinson using the SCAPE Regional Construction framework. The facility will provide a better environment for local residents

to dispose of their material and will contribute to Lincolnshire’s circular economy aspirations.”