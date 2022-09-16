40% TURNOVER GROWTH PROPELS LEADING CONSTRUCTION CONSULTANCY TO FURTHER EXPAND INTO LEEDS 

ONE of the UK’s leading multi-disciplinary property consultancy firms – EDGE PS – has revealed how a 40% year-on-year growth in turnover provided the momentum needed for the strategic launch of its Leeds office earlier this year.

Since the office’s initial formation in January 2022, the company has further grown its regional portfolio of commissions and local resource to a team of 17 professionals, incorporating project and commercial management to building and digital surveying services. The expansion builds on the company’s continued business growth in its established bases in Nottingham, Sheffield, Birmingham and London, resulting in a 40% year-on-year increase in turnover from 2021 to 2022.

To mark this strategic accelerated growth and commitment to delivering services within the Leeds city region, a special celebration with more than 200 key industry stakeholders and clients was hosted at the Dakota Hotel in Leeds at the start of September.

The consultancy has a solid reputation for delivering a variety of services to national and international clients across the property and construction industry. EDGE PS is delivering both public / private sector projects across the region including supporting the strategy for reducing carbon and energy reduction for the University of Leeds in its target to achieve Net Zero by 2030.

Nick Phelan, partner at EDGE PS, said: “The rapid expansion of our operations in Leeds and the wider northern regions signifies a major milestone for the company as a whole and is a reflection of the continued growth of the Company. We have been delivering key projects across the region for several years, our new Leeds office now provides further localised support to our key clients and partnerships across the region.

“Our celebration event on Thursday was a fitting celebration to mark eight hugely successful months from our new base and we were delighted to be joined by some of our most supportive colleagues, clients and friends to mark the occasion.”

EDGE PS’s regional healthcare portfolio includes Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS FT, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS FT, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Trust, and Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Clients in the wider West Yorkshire region include Leeds Bradford Airport, UNITY Doncaster, and Wykeland Group, along with household names B&Q and Johnson & Johnson.

Through the team’s expertise in cost management, project management, health and safety advice, and building and digital surveying, EDGE PS has built a strong foundation for successful and continued expansion across the north of England. Its unique approach ensures that more than 86% of EDGE PS’s projects are sourced from repeat business.

The Leeds office enables EDGE PS to build upon the company’s existing client base within Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region in the business’ focus areas of, healthcare, schools & higher education, infrastructure, aviation, residential, retail, commercial and manufacturing sectors, food and drink, distribution, through both the public & private sectors over the coming years.

Dale Rodgers, director at EDGE PS Leeds, added: “The meteoric success in the West Yorkshire area – both in terms of the quality and profile of our clients supported by the growth of our team since the start of the year – is testament to our professional approach, tailored service model and expertise of our staff.

“It’s important to us that as we continue to expand, we retain our unique collaborative culture at heart to ensure EDGE PS remains a leading construction consultancy business across the UK.”

For more information on EDGE PS and its services, follow the link for more information: https://www.edgeps.co.uk/