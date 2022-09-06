6 HVAC Maintenance Tips To Prevent Costly Repairs

Everyone in the house benefits from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Those who live in areas prone to severe weather will agree that they simply cannot live without it.

These systems are great–as long as they are in good working order. Depending on the type and size of the HVAC system, repairs to these units can be extremely costly. Fortunately, homeowners can prevent costly repairs.

Here are some tips to help keep your indoor comfort levels high while keeping your HVAC repair costs low:

Schedule A Professional To Do Maintenance

Although some HVAC owners prefer to do the regular maintenance themselves, others lack the time or know-how to do it. In the latter group, there are professional maintenance services that will assist. Some of these professionals may even have a maintenance contract that the homeowner can sign up for, making it easy to schedule and remember.

Clean The Inside And Outside The Unit

One thing that homeowners can easily do at home, no matter their skill level, is clean the unit thoroughly. Over time, dust and debris can settle onto it, making it less efficient.

When a homeowner inspects the outside, it will already become evident that it needs good dusting and wiping down, but they would also have to remove the cover and check the inside of the unit. The unit will gather dust on the inside moving parts, and the coolant and water lines may become clogged.

For that reason, homeowners must check every single aspect of the HVAC of the following:

Heat pump

Compressor

Filters

Drain pipes

Cover

Vents

A feather duster or soft cloth will do the trick for removing dirt and dust, while a damp cloth with mild detergent will clean off most of the stubborn grime.

Depending on the location of the HVAC unit, homeowners should clear twigs or leaves from the outside before cleaning. It will ensure that nothing ends up on the inside and hinders the mechanical parts.

Notice Any Changes On The Utility Bill

An HVAC system will naturally add to the utility bill each month. But when the costs keep rising, and nothing else could be the cause, look to the HVAC for answers. The bill’s increase may indicate something wrong with the unit or that it requires cleaning. Make an effort to review the costs monthly to save more than a costly repair. Contact a professional to inspect the unit as soon as possible if there are any concerns.

Pay Attention To Odors Or Noises

One of the first indicators that the HVAC system will need maintenance is when the homeowner notices odors and noises coming from the unit or through the vents. Immediately discontinue the use of the system until a professional has determined the root cause.

Continuing to use the system, even when odors or noises are coming from it, could cause health concerns for everyone in the home and overwork the components or parts already in poor condition.

Do Minor Repair Or Maintenance At Home

Along with regular cleaning, homeowners can check a few of the functions of an HVAC system to ensure that they are still optimal. Add a checklist for the system to a seasonal to-do list to ensure you do not miss any of the details below:

Check for leaks all over the inside and outside the unit.

Ensure there is enough coolant in the reservoir (if the team uses any).

Remove all obstructions in any of the pipes.

See that the electrical components are in good order.

Lubricate the moving parts on the inside.

All belts should be tight and correctly in place.

Check the electrical wiring and plugs.

If any of these are broken, bent, or visibly need replacement, then it may be best to contact a professional repair service to look at the parts before using the HVAC system. If the homeowner ignores the faulty parts, it may become a costly repair later.

Consider Upgrading To A Newer Model

Older buildings and homes may have an outdated HVAC system that will cost the owners more in repairs than it would replace the entire unit.

As new technology hits the market, the more recent systems become more energy efficient, their parts are more durable, and they could even come standard with a repair or maintenance program. Replacing the unit could have a high initial layout, but when counting all the times the older unit would have needed repairing, the total amount would still allow the homeowner to save money in the long run.

To Conclude

The HVAC system is there to keep everyone in the building more comfortable. With such an important function, owners should remember to take care of their systems to get optimal results. Regular maintenance will keep the unit in tip-top condition and save the homeowner on their utility bill and costly repairs.