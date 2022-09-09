Ashberry Homes, a trading division of Bellway Homes, has announced the completion of a development in Rochford comprising 401 homes. Residents at the Elizabeth Gardens development in Rochford have now moved into the final completed properties, following the conclusion of construction work at the site.

Elizabeth Gardens is located off Hall Road on the western edge of Rochford and it includes a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes. It was delivered as part of a larger project that saw Ashberry Homes join forces with fellow homebuilder Bellway to deliver a total of 620 homes, of which 219 were built by Bellway at its Eastbury Park development next door.

“This partnership has significantly increased the provision of housing in Rochford through the delivery of more than 600 new homes in the town. There was a noticeably high demand for more housing in the area which was reflected by the large volume of enquiries received by our sales team. Such was the popularity of the development that the final homes for sale here were reserved off plan in March, several months ahead of construction work being completed,” said Jenny Walker, Sales Director for Ashberry Homes.

“The varied mix of house types has enabled buyers at various stages of the property ladder to find a home here and this has helped to create a diverse neighbourhood with people of different ages and backgrounds. Now that the keys to all the homes have been handed over to their respective buyers, we can see a thriving community starting to bloom,” she added.

As part of the planning agreement for the wider 620-home scheme, Ashberry Homes and Bellway have contributed more than £6.1 million towards education in the local area. They have also provided around £395,000 for healthcare, £60,000 towards local conservation, £496,000 for highways, and £15,000 towards measures to improve air quality.

