Beresfords Brings 400 New Homes to Essex

Beresfords, an award-winning and family-run property management group, has announced the launch of six new homes developments across Essex this September. With a property value of £160 million, the properties range from luxury waterfront dwellings to rural family homes and well-appointed apartments.

The portfolio includes 400 new homes, consisting of one and two-bedroom apartments and three, four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses. The prices for the developments in Chelmsford, Felstead, Braintree and Hullbridge range from £685,000 to £800,000.

“It’s been an incredibly exciting time for the new homes team at Beresfords, as we launch six new developments to market. We’re seeing the demand for new housing continuing to rise across the County, as buyers look to make purchases now, while the new homes market remains steady, ready to move in next year. Each development is unique and will provide quality homes in fantastic locations across Essex,” commented Aaron Breakwell, Director of New Homes and Land at Beresfords Group.

Among the six developments are Birkett Hall Gardens in Woodham Ferrers, an attractive village in the heart of the picturesque Essex countryside. The development has great connections to the city of Chelmsford and London and it is the perfect choice for families looking to relocate.

Another unique development is Scholars Green, located in the village of Felstead. Comprising 28 homes, the neighbourhood is surrounded by trees to create a rural and peaceful environment that benefits from private access. Similarly, Wildflower Meadow offers a tranquil collection of ten traditional and contemporary modern homes just outside the rural village of Braintree.

As part of the two exclusive developments is Grayling Park, consisting of ten homes nestled into a corner of Little Waltham which is situated on the outskirts of Broomfield, close to the village and Chelmsford’s mainline railway station. The second is Waltham Grange, a gated collection of ten outstanding homes in Blasford Hill, providing an oasis of peaceful, luxurious living.

As well as the new homes, a collection of 14 waterfront properties with private gardens and roof terraces sit at Kingsmans Point on the outskirts of Hullbridge with views of the River Crouch.

Following a successful period of growth for Beresfords Group, the influx of new housing will further help to generate an economic boost for Essex, attracting more people to the area including those living in London looking to relocate. Beresfords Group will be holding open days at the developments between Saturday 10 September and Saturday 1 October.

