Border control facility completes at major East Anglian port

A new border control facility has been completed at one of the UK’s major ports, Harwich International Port in Essex. Operated by Hutchison Port, the facility will enable the smooth and secure inspection of goods entering the UK under the latest post-Brexit regulations.

Cambridge-based property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood was appointed by RG Carter on this Design and Build contract to provide Civil and Structural Engineering design services.

The project consisted of extensive roads, hardstandings and new buildings to provide a significate increase in customs facilities at the port. The project will facilitate latest Brexit changes which require new border control checks on plant and animal products entering the UK.

Mike Miller, Director at Ingleton Wood, said: “We are proud to have provided Civil and Structural Engineering services for the new secure inspection facility at Harwich International Port which will provide the very highest standards of efficiency required at this important checkpoint.

“Ingleton Wood has a long-standing relationship with Hutchison Port and R G Carter, and the success of this major project at one of the UK’s busiest ports is testament to our effective collaboration.”

The inspection facility took 42 weeks to complete and features state-of-the-art, steel-framed buildings housing temperature-controlled conditions to maintain ambient, chilled or frozen temperatures, dependent on the goods being inspected by DEFRA agencies.

Additionally, the facility incorporates a newly constructed port exit road which allows freight to exit directly onto the A120, reducing congestion and allowing for free-flowing traffic. High specification offices and welfare facilities for the Port and DEFRA staff are also located on site.

Ingleton Wood is one of the largest property and construction consultancies covering Central England, East Anglia, London and the South East, with offices in Cambridge, Norwich, Colchester, Billericay, London and Oxford. Its services include architecture, building surveying, building services engineering, planning, interior design, civil and structural engineering, quantity surveying, project management and health and safety.

For more information about Ingleton Wood, visit www.ingletonwood.co.uk.