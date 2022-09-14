Boyer achieves Planning Consent for Vibrant mixed-use community on former Tyneside shipyard

National planning consultancy Boyer (part of Leaders Romans Group)has secured a positive resolution to approve planning permission on behalf of Hebburn Riverside Development Ltd for the development of 446 homes, community and commercial space at the former Hawthorne Leslie Shipyard on Ellison Street in Hebburn.

This resolution was achieved at South Tyneside’s Planning Committee on Monday 5 September.

The development will represent a significant regeneration project, transforming the 3.7ha former dockyard into a vibrant new community with homes, flexible community spaces, shop and restaurant. The new community will be set in an attractively landscaped setting on the banks of the River Tyne.

A range of community uses, including ‘pop up’ uses, are envisaged for the new pavilion building, which will also host a permanent exhibition depicting the rich history of the site.

The design has been influenced by the site’s shipbuilding heritage: the design of the larger scale apartment buildings pays homage to the ships that were once constructed within the shipyard, with design elements providing subtle references to marine construction. The houses will reflect the Victorian style of architecture found elsewhere in Hebburn.

In acknowledgement to the site’s important wartime history, it is proposed that the development is named ‘Kelly’s Yard’ in honour of the World War II K-class destroyer, HMS Kelly, which was built and launched at the site in 1938. HMS Kelly was named after the Admiral of the Fleet, Sir John Kelly.

Phillip Allin, Director of planning consultancy Boyer said, ‘We are delighted to have achieved this positive outcome which will lead to the transformation of this brownfield site bringing a vacant and inaccessible section of the riverside back into active use, creating a vibrant and sustainable community though an appropriate mix of much-needed homes and community uses.

‘The new scheme will result in the remediation of this former industrial site, making it safe for future generations. It will ensure the protection of local mudflats and saltmarshes which are of importance ecologically, and reduce the pressure on the Green Belt – a significant consideration in the emerging Local Plan.’

Mark Russell and Barry Holmes of LDA Design conceived and masterplanned the vision for the redevelopment, supported by consultants Design Division, Tetra Tech, Wardell Armstrong, Andy Clay Consulting, UES ecology, GIA, Ollio, Purcell, Turner Townsend, Avison Young and RPS. –