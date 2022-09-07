Commercial Interiors Specialist Invests in Women

Agilité, an international commercial interiors specialist, has announced its commitment to supporting and advancing the careers of women working in the commercial property sector. An investment of £10,000 is going towards women at all levels within the company, both in France and the UK.

The commercial interiors specialist boasts a workforce that is 31% female, including 57% of its senior leadership team. With this pledge, Agilité will be supporting CREW France and UK, affiliates of the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network, which counts for a total of 12,000 members globally.

“When it comes to supporting women at all stages of their careers, I’ve seen the power of CREW first-hand, having been a member since 2019 and also sitting as the chair of CREW UK’s communication committee. We are passionate about supporting women in the real estate industry, and with bases in both the UK and France, we were keen to invest in fostering real estate talent within the local markets,” explained Agilité’s development director, Kirsty Shearer.

Established in London in 2016, the past two years have seen the UK arm of the network offer leadership opportunities, via board positions and committee roles, to more than 30 real estate professionals within the UK. Meanwhile, Agilité’s investment into the fledgling CREW France will help to power a mentorship program headed by Laurence Girod, head of enterprise IPM solutions EMEA at Cushman and Wakefield. The programme will include 15 mentors from all aspects of the commercial real estate industry providing a broad perspective, guidance, and career insights to mentees.

“Agilité’s support will help us to build bridges between real estate women globally,” said Siobhan Godley, head of Deloitte real estate and CREW UK board chair. “The power of the CREW Network in the United States and Canada is undisputed, and we’re delighted that, with Agilité’s longstanding support, we can open CREW UK and France to be part of an established organisation that connects, supports, and advances women globally.”

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction and Property News