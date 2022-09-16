Construction Club Launched for Tradesmen

To mark National Tradesmen Day, which is celebrated today on 16th September, an employee from My Build Estimate has launched a new club, dedicated to those working in the construction industry. Aiming to help tradesmen share information more easily, the WhatsApp group consists of 171 builders, homeowners, and property developers.

The Construction Club provides a safe space for people to communicate and ask questions about the construction industry and building projects. Moreover, participants can also compare costs, share best practice and offer networking opportunities.

“We speak to builders, homeowners and property developers every day, but we often found that they weren’t able to communicate with each other. There simply wasn’t an easy, practical way to do that. It became clear there was a real need for a forum where they could informally ask questions of each other, gauge opinions and communicate in a way which moves the industry forward,” said Parm Bhangal.

“With our contacts and knowledge of the industry, here at My Build Estimate we were in the ideal position to set up this WhatsApp group and allow participants to easily reach out to each other with questions, ideas and networking opportunities.

“And what better time to choose, than National Tradesmen Day. Tradespeople form the backbone of the construction industry and provide the tools, experience and skillset to underpin a thriving housing market. We’ve seen numerous people helped through the group already. A problem which could perhaps have been causing a costly and stressful headache for one person, is easily remedied with a quick piece of advice from another,” he added.

The group was developed to mark National Tradesmen Day, an event created to show appreciation to tradespeople and the essential services they offer. It calls for the tradesmen in the country to be celebrated and honored for their essential services. A country could have all the sources, but it wouldn’t matter if people with the right skillset are not there to put the sources to the right use. Tradesmen, both men and women, are one such group of people who ensure that sources are used correctly for a nation to live a comfortable life.

