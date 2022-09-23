Energy-efficient and sustainable vacuum solutions from Atlas Copco provide the final perfect touch for Noelle + von Campe

The UN has declared 2022 the “International Year of Glass”. This puts even more focus on production conditions in the energy-intensive glass industry, and efficient technologies along the entire value chain are particularly in demand. Vacuum technology also has a major influence on sustainability in glass production – because stable vacuum is needed in many processes. Atlas Copco specializes in providing energy-efficient, intelligent, and sustainable vacuum solutions to manufacturers worldwide. They have supplied the German glass producer Noelle + von Campe with three GHS 4600 VSD+ screw vacuum pumps. The Atlas Copco GHS VSD+ series of vacuum pumps are a range of highly efficient, intelligent vacuum pumps with Variable Speed Drive (VSD) technology.



Individual glass packaging for bottling companies

Noelle + von Campe produces individual glass packaging for bottling companies. The individualized bottles and jars are given their shape and the final touch using vacuum technology. The final touch includes adding a customer’s logo or name. When shaping the glass, better embossing of the logo or any lettering is achieved if the trapped air between the glass mold and the actual glass has been removed as best as possible. With an output of 650 million jars per year, the right vacuum system is an important element for the efficiency of the entire plant for Noelle + von Campe. Atlas Copco, with its application expertise and experience in supplying vacuum pumps to the glass industry, knows the exact requirements of the market. They have a long history in partnering with glass manufacturers. Their solutions and installations are made to measure for each individual customer. This was one of the reasons Noelle + von Campe chose Atlas Copco’s GHS VSD+ oil-injected screw vacuum pumps for their production facility.



Energy savings with Variable Speed Drive (VSD) technology

The use of vacuum technology alone saves a lot of energy: the same production result could also be achieved with compressed air but would consume more energy. With its innovative motor concept for glass production, the Atlas Copco GHS VSD+ series is one of the most energy-efficient oil-lubricated vacuum pumps on the market: with the VSD variable speed control, the screw pumps can be adapted precisely and quickly to the respective vacuum requirement. Variable speed and the set point control offers optimum vacuum levels. The GHS VSD+ vacuum pumps installed at Noelle + von Campe have saved around 27% in energy costs.



Increased stability in the vacuum supply

The reduced energy consumption isn’t the only advantage of the GHS VSD+ vacuum solution. The entire vacuum supply at Noelle + von Campe is now more stable than before. „When we change tools or adapt our processes, for example, the new central vacuum system continues to reliably supply our entire production“ reports Timo Scherf, the Head of Maintenance Plant 1 at Noelle + von Campe. „This was an important factor for us, because the reliable, uninterrupted vacuum supply in turn has a direct effect on the quality of our end products. And when it comes to the quality of our jars and bottles, neither we nor our customers make any compromises“, Timo Scherf emphasizes.



Significantly faster amortization

According to Atlas Copco sales engineer Oliver Heitjohann, further cost reductions are generated by the ES central control: „The intelligent system coordinates the use of the vacuum pumps with each other – this saves even more costs, also for maintenance and electricity. A big advantage: the customers also achieve significantly faster amortization“. The ES16 central controller can monitor and control multiple GHS VSD+ vacuum pumps simultaneously. The smart control system balances and optimizes the performance of all machines, reducing the overall energy consumption. Compared to competitor products, the intervals between maintenance are also longer. Other note-worthy features of the GHS 4600 VSD+ vacuum pump is its low noise level, space-saving design and the fact that the pumps are supplied in a single, compact housing. The installation is plug & play and is correspondingly uncomplicated.



More for less

The Atlas Copco GHS VSD+ oil-sealed screw vacuum pump series thus put the finishing touches not only to the products but also to the production process. This is where Atlas Copco’s extensive experience in working with glass manufacturers pays off. That is why Atlas Copco also customized the piping of the vacuum pumps. Atlas Copco is thus, as it were, a one-stop shop for glass manufacturers – from the pump to the connection systems. And so, on balance, Noelle + von Campe gets more for less: more vacuum, more control and more stability for less energy consumption and less effort.



