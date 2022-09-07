Expanding construction consultancy appoints third senior hire

Birmingham-based The Construction Consultants (TCC) has announced its third senior appointment in as many months, with the recruitment of a new senior CDM consultant.



Experienced health and safety professional, Paul Woods, has joined the expanding multi-disciplined construction consultancy to support a growing national demand for its services.



Paul has established a track record for the successful delivery of construction design and management services during a 25-year career in health and safety, spanning the public and private sectors.



He specialises in areas including pre-construction and construction phase planning and management, as well as auditing, inspection, safe systems of work and the production of safety management systems.



Recent experience includes the delivery of support services to the UK and North West Europe safety teams at Fujitsu, where he was a senior health and safety manager for more than a decade.



The appointment further complements TCC’s 18-strong specialist team and follows the recent recruitment of Allan Davies as Director and Clint Howell as Senior Building Surveyor.



Co-founder and Director of TCC, Alex Pimley said that the firm had spent many months selecting the best candidate for the new role. He said: “Our success has been built on long-term client relationships and industry-leading services, so it’s crucial that we employ the very best professionals in our sector.



“Paul is hugely experienced in the built environment and well respected in his field, having delivered services in all aspects of health and safety for the likes of the Ministry of Defence and Croydon Council. His expertise will be an invaluable asset to us as we move into the next phase of our business growth.”



TCC is an independent, multi-disciplined construction consultancy headquartered in Cannon Street, Birmingham. Launched in 2017, it has developed a growing portfolio of clients including The Gym Group, Zone Developments, Ocado, Equation Properties, Panattoni, BentallGreenOak, Godwin Developments, Wolverhampton Council, University of Wolverhampton and St Francis Group.



It specialises in a wide range of disciplines, most notably project management, employer’s agent, quantity surveying, fund monitoring and CDM consultancy.



