FINROCK returns with industry experts leading live sessions

Finning, authorised dealer of Cat® equipment and parts in the UK and Ireland, is giving customers an exclusive chance to talk to industry experts about the issues and challenges that are critical to their business’ success with the return of FINROCK – the virtual interactive expo and conference.

FINROCK22 returns to screens on November 24th (2pm – 8pm) and builds on the success of last year’s live interactive event which attracted an audience of 1,000 Finning customers and industry colleagues from the construction, aggregates, and waste sectors from across the UK and Ireland.

In line with feedback from visitors to the event last year, Finning has expanded the live interviews and debates taking place on FINROCK TV, which will address the most topical issues and challenges customers face today. This includes sessions on getting the most out of machine assets through condition monitoring and tailored servicing – with customers joining the team of Finning and Caterpillar experts to share their knowledge and experiences leading to business success.

Promising to be bigger and better, FINROCK22 also gives customers an exclusive opportunity to ask a panel of industry experts about the issues and challenges they are facing today. The live chat will be focused on key topics such as fuel efficiency, safety, and operator training.

FINROCK22 also includes two new customer zones. The first, a ‘sustainability zone’ will give customers from across all industries an insight into the many systems, approaches, and products that are available to help them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and improve the environmental performance of their operations. These include what’s involved in switching to renewable fuels through to commissioning a rebuild to extend the operational lifespan of a machine.

The second new zone will provide an in-depth look at the aftermarket expertise, products and services Finning provides to customers. It includes a spotlight on the engineering expertise that is embedded throughout the company, as well as a look at the crucial role asset conditioning monitoring plays in keeping machines fully operational, so sites are productive and profitable.

“Over the last few years, we, alongside many other firms, have developed new and exciting ways to interact with customers,” explains Peter Seaman, Head of Customer Experience and Marketing at Finning.

“FINROCK is a prime example of this and gives us a unique and innovative way to get closer to our customers so we can understand the issues that are important to their business success as well as their needs and challenges. We can then, as a supplier and partner, tailor the right level of expertise and support they need.

“We’ve spoken to customers who took part last year and what they valued most was the opportunity to hear from experts across the industries they work in. One of the biggest talking points last year was around the ‘demolition debate’ that brought together the biggest names – and characters – from the sector to discuss issues pertinent to both contractors and operators such as the transformation to deconstruction and in driving more sustainable practices in the sector.

“So, this year, we’ve extended the live TV sessions and widened out the discussions on other hot industry topics, such as the role of technology in digitising construction and waste industries, and how we’re working closely with our customers to support them in meeting their own sustainability ambitions.”

The equipment showroom also returns, giving visitors hands-on experience with different machines so they can get a feel for how technologies can benefit their sites and businesses. Visitors can also consult Finning experts for machine, business, and financial advice, ensuring that they have everything they need to keep sites running, and business a success.

As well as attending talks and demonstrations, visitors can browse opportunities at the careers fair and network with other attendees.

Registration for FINROCK22 is completely free. Sign up today, for an exclusive opportunity to get up close and personal with the latest machines, technology and the people making the biggest impact in the construction, aggregates, and waste industries.



You can register your place at FINROCK22 here: Finrock.live