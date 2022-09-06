FIRETHORN TRUST LAYS THE GROUND FOR SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION WITH CARBON-SAVING AT PETERBOROUGH DEVELOPMENT

In line with Firethorn’s commitment to be a market leader in sustainable development, the three-unit scheme will feature innovative products and an advanced specification for occupiers, setting the standard for future logistics.

As part of its ongoing investment in research and development, Firethorn identified the short- and long-term advantages of PrimX as an alternative to traditional concrete flooring, becoming the first developer to bring the product to the UK logistics space.

Delivering environmental benefits – including a 30% reduction in construction time and a 70% decrease in CO2 emissions – the jointless system is designed to save money, enhance safety and increase high-load resistance over time.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn Trust, said: “We are always striving to innovate and do things differently, working with best-in-class teams to deliver pioneering solutions that will set the standard for occupiers and sustainability. We’re proud to be the very first UK logistics developer to use PrimX flooring, knowing that it will provide substantial environmental benefits, both now and in the future.

“The time and investment that we spend exploring these products is what we believe sets Firethorn schemes apart, and is central to our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability and improving tenant experiences. Bringing industry-leading products and build methods to the market means that we stay ahead of the curve and can create future-proofed logistics solutions that meet our own ambitious ESG targets, as well as the evolving needs of our occupiers.”

An ultra-high performance concrete, PrimX features a shrinkage control system that makes it possible to cast indoor slabs of unlimited size and geometry. Featuring steel fibre reinforcement, the slab’s design is up to 60% thinner than traditional alternatives, whilst providing a higher load-bearing capability.

Paul Martin continued: “This is the first of many innovations that will take the industry forward, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of sustainable development. We are implementing actions to reduce our environmental impact at every level of the business, and at every stage of our projects, and our Peterborough South scheme is a prime example of the Firethorn standard.”

The first PrimX pour has now taken place at Peterborough South, which is being delivered by Glencar Construction, with completion due in Q4 2022.

The development will be net-zero carbon in construction, with a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ specification. Its infrastructure will feature more than 40,000 sq. ft. of photovoltaic arrays and 48 electric vehicle charging points. Future occupiers can also benefit from a clear internal height of 15m, up to 52.5m yard depth and an impressive 3MVA of power.

The scheme is located just six minutes from Junction 17 of the A1(M) and adjacent to Fletton Parkway, allowing quick and easy access to the motorway network and local labour force.

All enquiries for Peterborough South should be directed to the scheme’s letting agents, Savills and Lambert Smith Hampton.