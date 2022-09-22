GAS TURBINE FOR SALTEND POWER STATION

The Collett Team safely deliver a 100Te gas turbine rotor to Saltend Power Station in Hull, East Yorkshire

Touching down on board one of the World’s largest cargo aircrafts, the Antonov 124, the 100 Tonne gas turbine rotor arrived at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Utilising the 3,000 metre runway, one of the longest and widest in the UK, the heavy transport airplane, with a carrying capacity of 150 Tonnes, landed ready to offload the cargo.

Awaiting the arrival airside were Collett’s Heavy Transport and Heavy Lift Teams, complete with a mobile crane, escort vehicle, 10-axe flat top trailer and ballasted Mercedes-Benz 8×4 Arocs SLT. Working on a full contract lift basis, and under CPA Contract Lift Conditions, Collett’s Heavy Lift Engineers utilised a 500 Tonne Leibherr LTM 1500-8.1 mobile crane to unload the cargo from the Antonov Aircraft’s skid track. Having unloaded the 100 Tonne gas turbine rotor and integrated transport frame from the nose of the fuselage, Collett then loaded the cargo to their awaiting 10-axle flat top trailer ready for onward transport.

Prior to delivery, Collett Projects Department were tasked with safely planning a viable route. The first three proposed routes proved unsuitable as the 100 Tonne gas turbine would have exceeded various bridge weight limitations. To overcome these limitations, the Collett Team mapped the route of the cargo, exiting the M62 at Junction 36, travelling North past Drax and Camblesforth before crossing the River Ouse at Selby and travelling through Howden to rejoin the M62 at Junction 37.

Having liaised with North Yorkshire and East Riding Councils ahead of the project, Collett ensured any route modifications and necessary street furniture removals had been undertaken to allow the 4.5 metre wide cargo to safely navigate the route from collection in Doncaster to final delivery in Hull.

Destined for Saltend Power Station, a CCTG (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) CHP (Combined Heat & Power) power station located on the Humber Estuary, Collett began the 75 mile journey. Travelling under abnormal load permits, and escorted by Collett’s Code of Practice pilot cars, the 19 metre long loaded vehicle travelled via Hatfield, Goole, Howden and North Ferriby, before safely arriving at Saltend Power Station on the banks of the River Humber, ready for offloading by the client.