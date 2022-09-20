GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION COST CONSULTANCY FIRM SOBEN EXPANDS SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

Global construction cost consultancy, Soben has expanded its senior management team with the appointment of Pieter Schaap as Director. Pieter is the sixth director-level appointment to be made at Soben this year, with further growth planned in the coming months.

Pieter joins award-winning Soben from Yondr Group, where he was Supply Chain Director for the APAC region. He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, including in oil and gas, petrochemical, and data centre sectors, and has a strong background in mission critical environments.

Pieter’s initial key responsibilities include the formation of supply chain workstreams, sustainability transformations and organisational changes, and creating development activities that relate to Soben’s key clients.

Pieter, born and raised in the Netherlands, and a master’s graduate of the University of Groningen, said: “Having the opportunity to work with clients around the globe and add real value to our industry is something I have always enjoyed.

“Soben is enabling me to do what I love, and I am looking forward to making a strong impact.”

Scott Smyth, Soben Founder and Group CEO commented: “I am delighted to welcome Pieter to the Soben team and know he will do an excellent job in overseeing the development of our global supply chain.



“Pieter’s extensive leadership and knowledge in driving successful procurement strategies will benefit our clients and their stakeholders tremendously.

“He also has fantastic relationship-building skills, which will help to further cement our strong ties with our current client base across the world.

“I believe Pieter’s hire is a real statement of intent and perfectly demonstrates our underlying ambitions to build and develop a global company that offers the marketplace something different.”

Soben has further plans for expansion, targeting 1000 people globally by 2027 to support growth in current locations and expansion into additional territories.