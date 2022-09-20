Greyfriars Project Management help Norwich school complete construction in time for new term

Greyfriars Project Management have stepped in to assist a Norwich school in finishing a development project in time for pupils to start in September.

The construction works were undertaken to ensure Angel Road Infant School could house pupils from the neighbouring Angel Road Junior School, following its closure in June 2021 over safety concerns.

Construction started on the shared site in spring 2022 with Greyfriars Project Management coming on board in May amid pressures to meet the tight September deadline.

With the works completed on time, all pupils started at the school for the new term as planned.

“It’s been a race to finish by the autumn term – and we’ve succeeded. With new mobile classrooms and outdoor spaces, the school is ready for pupils to use” says Jon Barnard, Director of Greyfriars Project Management.

Working with the Evolution Academy Trust, the project management specialists delivered a range of vital services which accelerated the works, including risk management, financial tracking, regular reporting, programme support and design support.

“We provided procurement support for most of the works which sped up the process. We also delivered masterplanning services, one result of which will be the creation of a new access stair-come-amphitheatre” adds Jon.

Alongside relieving short-term accommodation pressures, longer-term aspirations were tackled too, such as improving the flow of people around the school and renovating outdated areas to create a better environment.

Improvements included realigning fencing, installing mobile classrooms, building a new walkway, upgrading the early years playground and installing CCTV among other changes.

“We were involved in the management of key enhancements, including the creation of four classrooms and inspiring outdoor spaces. Being part of this project has been incredibly rewarding and we’re thrilled the children are enjoying the upgrades” concludes Jon.

Based in Norwich, Greyfriars Project Management specialise in providing expert project management support across the UK and help deliver development and infrastructure projects of all sizes for both the public and private sector.

With a strong focus on community interest, they are often involved in projects which aim to provide real public benefit.

