HAYFIELD STARTS CONSTRUCTION ON £21M LITTLE KIMBLE DEVELOPMENT

Housebuilder Hayfield has started construction on a prime 6.75-acre (2.73Ha) site in the Buckinghamshire village of Little Kimble to deliver 40 future-proofed zero carbon ready homes.

Planning permission for the £21m development was secured from Buckinghamshire Council in June.

Hayfield Crescent, as the development is called, will include a range of one, two, three, four and five-bedroomed homes through a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached styles, a landscaped area of public open space and a village shop and will be accessed off Risborough Road.

Up to 48% of the new homes will be affordable, 19 in total, with tenure split between affordable rent and shared ownership.

Andy Morris, Managing Director of Hayfield, WhatHouse? Housebuilder of the Year, said: “Breaking ground is one of the highlights in the lifecycle of a new development, and we are thrilled to be one step closer towards bringing our family homes to Little Kimble.

“This will be our third development in Buckinghamshire and we will be building on our reputation for high specification homes by delivering some of the largest houses within our range.

“Each of our new homes will feature spacious living, while the zero carbon ready specification far exceeds the Future Homes Standard. We are excited to showcase how sustainable living need not compromise on luxury.”

All of the homes at Hayfield Crescent will feature air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, the smartest electric vehicle fast-charging points and ultra-fast broadband. They will include ‘lifetime homes’ construction standards to offer enhanced accessibility and adaptability, ensuring all of them are future-proofed for wheelchair uses.

The first homes are expected to be released for sale off plan by the end of October.

Hayfield will create a new access road and footpaths to adoptable standards, and the houses themselves will be in-keeping with the rest of the village with features to include brick detailing, traditional porches and brick chimneys. As with all signature Hayfield developments, the density of homes will be much lower than typical new build schemes.

Hayfield Crescent is opposite The Chiltern’s AONB, and a quarter of the landscape-led scheme will be covered by tree canopies to reflect this. The extensive new planting and range of additional environmental enhancements will deliver a net biodiversity gain.

Little Kimble is conveniently located on the Chiltern Railways Line and Little Kimble Station is within walking distance of the site. Regular services to London Marylebone take less than an hour, with additional services into Aylesbury and High Wycombe.