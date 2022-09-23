Hear from Dame Judith Hackitt at FIRE 2022 – Working together to drive change

Date: 18 October 2022 Location: St Helen’s, London and online

Dame Judith Hackitt, former Chair of the Health and Safety Executive, and author of Building a Safer Future, the independent review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety in High Rise Buildings conducted for UK Government in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Under a month to go until FIRE Conference 2022! The day’s highlights include a Ministerial Plenary; a journalist-led session reflecting on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry; a panel debate on sustainability in the fire sector; and workshops covering future fuels, the fire and rescue service reform, curtain wall fires, and professional indemnity insurance.

We are delighted to be joined by Dame Judith Hackitt who will provide a conference wrap up of the day’s proceedings, interspersed with her personal thoughts on the fire safety sector and its progression since her critical report. Dame Judith will also reflect on her desire to ensure an appropriate rate of culture change within the construction and fire safety industries.

“This is an opportunity for everyone involved in fire safety to think differently about how we design and maintain fire safety in buildings. We’re moving away from an era of compliance with prescriptive rules, and to a new regime that requires people to take responsibility and demonstrate safety both to the regulators and to the people who live in the buildings. That is a big shift in culture…a challenging one. And I very much look forward to the discussions that will take place in London on 18 October about how we are going to make that happen.”

