HeidelbergCement Becomes Heidelberg Materials

HeidelbergCement, the parent company of Hanson UK, a leading supplier of low carbon heavy building materials to the construction industry, has just announced its global rebranding. From now on, the company will be known as Heidelberg Materials, to reflect its strong position in the aggregates, cement, and concrete markets.

“This is an exciting announcement and one which will allow us to take advantage of our strengths as a global company. For the time being it is business as usual for us and we remain Hanson UK but, in the future, our business – along with other international subsidiaries – will be rebranded and we are excited about the opportunities this will bring,” said Simon Willis, the CEO of Hanson UK.

“While our name may be changing, everything else stays the same. Our commitment to our customers and delivering excellence remains and, as we head to the future, we’ll continue to strengthen innovation and deepen partnerships with our customers and other stakeholders.”

The new brand identity, which includes a subtle ‘h’ design, underscores Heidelberg Materials’ leading role in achieving carbon neutrality and digitalisation in the building materials industry.

Hanson UK is a leading supplier of heavy building materials to the construction industry. It is split into four business lines – aggregates (crushed rock, sand and gravel), concrete, asphalt and contracting and cement – which together operate around 280 manufacturing sites and employ more than 3,500 people.

Hanson UK is part of Heidelberg Materials (formerly the HeidelbergCement Group), one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement and ready-mixed concrete. It has more than 51,000 employees at almost 3,000 locations in over 50 countries. At the centre of its actions lies responsibility for the environment. As the forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality and circular economy in the building materials industry, it is working on sustainable building materials and solutions for the future. We enable new opportunities for customers through digitalisation.

