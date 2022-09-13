HENRY BROTHERS YORBUILD APPOINTMENT TO PROCURE £60M OF WORK

Contractor Henry Brothers has been appointed to Lot 2 of the YORbuild3 Minor Works Framework.

The company has been successful for the South region of the framework, which covers local authorities, public sector bodies and third sector organisations in the South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, and North Derbyshire areas.

Henry Brothers has been selected for the Lot that includes new build and refurbishment projects valued between £1m and £4m.

It is estimated that around £60m of work over four years will be procured for the South region of the framework via the Lot.

Managing director of Henry Brothers Midlands Ian Taylor said: “This is great news for Henry Brothers as we continue to expand our portfolio.

“It is the eighth framework that Henry Brothers Midlands is currently on, meaning we have access to a significant pipeline of work in a range of sectors, including health, local authorities, and education.

“We look forward to working in partnership with clients who procure via the YORbuild3 Minor Works Framework.”

The South region of the framework is being procured by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and relates to the area covered by the Sheffield Local Enterprise Partnership.

It includes the areas overseen by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Sheffield City Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, Bassetlaw District Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, and Bolsover District Council.

Henry Brothers is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out.

Henry Brothers is on a carbon reduction journey and is committed to cutting its carbon emissions by 50% by the year 2030, and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

