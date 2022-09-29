IG Masonry Support becomes first masonry support manufacturer in UK to achieve EPDs

IG Masonry Support has become the UK’s first masonry support supplier to issue Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) on its products according to the GreenBook Live EPD system. This is a significant achievement for the offsite masonry support manufacturer, demonstrating its commitment to fact-based sustainability reporting and reduced carbon emissions across its business and product range.

Jemma Ison, Sustainability Manager at Keystone Group, of which IG Masonry Support is a division, said: “By declaring the environmental impact of our products through EPDs we provide transparency of our systems to deliver responsible solutions to our customers as we support the decarbonisation of our sector. This also demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, as well as the social responsibility we have as a business. We aim to supply trustworthy, high-quality products at a low expense to our environment.”

IG Masonry Support is committed to becoming a net-zero carbon business in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative. It is also in the process of submitting its targets for verification and public declaration to reach the global net-zero goal. The company’s securing of EPD provides full clarity of the sustainable credentials of its product range that includes advanced brick slip soffits and stainless-steel masonry support systems.

A Type III environmental label, an EPD is generated using data obtained through Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). This is performed via a peer reviewed Product Category Rules document (PCR) in line with EN 15804 (the European Standard for the generation of EPD for construction products), ISO 14025, and other related international standards.

IG Masonry Support is already ISO 14001 certified for Environmental Management. As a carbon neutral business, it is continuously improving its sustainable working practices. The company’s next target is to utilise the results from the EPDs to minimise the environmental impact of its full product range. IG Masonry Support remains on track to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 76% by 2025, and is ambitiously taking strides in tackling Scope 3 emissions.

All IG Masonry Support’s EPDs have been launched in collaboration with the Building Research Establishment (BRE), which is internationally recognised for its expertise in construction-based LCA.

To discover more about IG Masonry Support’s sustainability journey, visit: https://igmasonrysupport.com/ig-masonry-support-about-us/sustainability/