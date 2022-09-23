Key Milestone reached as Glencar’s new regional office in Manchester officially launched.

Significant recent project wins at sites across the Northwest and Yorkshire now brings the Glencar order book in the region to over £100M.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today revealed it has reached a key milestone with its order book in the Northern region now topping £100M.

To celebrate this growth the business has expanded to its new Manchester office headquarters which it moved into in August following a move from its previous location in the Neo building which it opened in May 2021. The office located within the One St. James building, right in the heart of Manchester’s central business district is testament to the expansion of the region following a number of successful contract wins.

The office is currently working on projects in Crewe, Wigan, Rochdale, Sheffield and Stafford for clients including PLP, RULA, Trammell Crow Company, Firethorn and Wilson Bowden Developments where Glencar are onsite building in excess of 1.4 million sq ft.

Talking about the opening of the new office, Pete Goodman Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North said: “Since we established our office in Manchester in May 2021, the region has gone from strength to strength and is now home to over 40 Glencar colleagues. As part of our strong customer first ethos, the office has enabled us to be closer to our customers and continue our strong growth in this fast-growing area.

In addition to our notably strong industrial/logistics project order book across the North we are also seeing strong growth in the retail/leisure, commercial, storage and manufacturing sectors and will look to continue expanding our offering during the coming months”.