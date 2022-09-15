LAND & WATER IS AWARDED A PLACE IN THREE REGIONS ON THE NON COMPLEX, CANAL & RIVER TRUST CEC FRAMEWORK

Leading wet civil engineering firm, Land & Water has been awarded a place on the Non Complex, Canal & River Trust CEC Framework in three regions for a four year term. The regions are Wales and South West, London and South East and East Midlands.

Land & Water has worked with Canal & River Trust for over 20 years now, as its official dredging contractor, and so this framework will see the firm extend its services to maintain the Trust’s 2,000 miles of canal networks.

Lucy Lee, Contracts Manager at Land & Water, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with the Canal & River Trust and supporting them across the different regions to maintain and enhance the 200 year old waterways.

“We are already proudly responsible for the delivery of all dredging, vegetation clearance and associated minor ancillary civils whilst also being the charity’s contractor of choice for all moorings and marina development.

“Land & Water prides itself on working collaboratively with clients to deliver sustainable solutions, as part of our drive to becoming carbon net zero, whilst protecting the environments we work within. We are very much looking forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the Canal & River Trust.”

The framework will cover civil engineering and maintenance works to the canal networks including construction work, culverts, bridges, footpaths, weirs and reservoirs.