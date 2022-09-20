NEW COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING SPECIALIST

Solihull-based affordable housing specialist Living Space has promoted its commercial manager Steve Oldacre to Commercial Director, in recognition of his valuable contribution to the company.

Among Steve’s enhanced roles will be to focus on the importance of a strong pipeline, identify opportunities for growth as well as developing and driving the commercial function of the business.

He brings to the senior role more than three decades of commercial experience, and says he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“We have a tight-knit team here at Living Space,” said Steve, “and I am absolutely committed to retaining and strengthening the strong relationships across our commercial, construction and sub-contractors’ teams. Ensuring we are all fully integrated and tuned in to the needs of each department is key to an effective and productive good working practice.”

Steve, who is MCIOB chartered, started his career at the age of 16 at J. Hickman & Sons, as a trainee QS, before beginning a five-year period at Bromsgrove builders Weavers – a career path move that he credits with providing and cementing some of the key skills of his professional life.

After working for himself for a number of years, Steve joined Mansel PLC as a senior quantity surveyor where promotions followed through from managing quantity surveyor up to divisional manager. In 2013 he left the company to take up the position of Regional Commercial Manager for United Living Group in Wolverhampton where he stayed for eight years.

He joined Living Space in 2021 following a spell at Vistry Group where he was Group Senior Surveyor.

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space, said: “Steve has played a pivotal role in developing our supply chain strategy, driving efficiencies, and developing our processes to improve supplier performance. In his 12 months as Commercial Manager, he demonstrated a professionalism and eye for detail that brought real value to our business.

“This is well-deserved recognition of Steve’s contribution to Living Space Housing and the wider group and is a timely promotion as we accelerate our ambitious growth plans.”

The overall value of Living Space’s development portfolio is now approaching £200million, which equates to 950 affordable houses, apartments and bungalows. The company is on track to deliver at least 20 developments over the next two years. It is the partnership arm of the WhatHouse? ‘Housebuilder of the Year’ Hayfield. The vast majority of the homes Living Space builds are delivered to Registered Providers (RPs) for affordable rent and shared ownership. Living Space sources the land, achieves planning consent and builds the homes for the RP, enabling them to focus on the funding and management of high-quality homes for their residents.

For more information, visit www.livingspace.co.uk