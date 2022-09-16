New technology sees increase in first time gas appointments for housing association

A social landlord has announced a significant increase in customer’s first time gas appointments thanks to a powerful digital solution.

Platform Property Care – a subsidiary of Platform Housing Group, one of the UK’s largest housing associations – has employed the Voicescape Compliance solution with excellent results.

The brainchild of Manchester-based Voicescape, Voicescape Compliance helps compliance teams meet their statutory property maintenance requirements; in the case of Platform Property Care, it is being used for annual gas safety checks. In essence, the software automates the process of booking, confirming and rescheduling appointments with customers before they happen. This prevents both non-compliance and the cost of no-access visits.

Prior to using this new technology, the social landlord was booking gas appointments through either letters or texts; if a customer needed to rearrange an appointment it required the customer to make contact.

Lee Vernalls, Assistant Director at Platform Property Care said: “Voicescape is allowing us to change the way we schedule our gas servicing appointments, moving from a prescriptive approach to a more consultative approach. We are now providing a better service for our customers and ultimately reduce the cost and inefficiency of no access appointments. We can now see, in real time, the customers who have confirmed appointments and those who still require contact. Having this level of information is truly changing how we work.”

In four months, the rate of no-access appointments has reduced by 24 per cent; it is hoped that this figure will continue to rise.

Lee concluded : “Voicescape has provided us with a faster, more proactive approach to engaging with our customers and having quality conversations to meet their requirements. Our access rates have increased, allowing us to book appointments that suit the customers whilst also managing our compliance.”

Bill Williams, Chief Revenue Officer at Voicescape said : “Our partnership with Platform Property Care has helped to deliver huge efficiencies in dealing with the growing and costly challenge of no access. The automated element of the solution ensures operatives are only involved if a customer needs to rearrange an appointment. This has led to capacity being freed up so that Platform’s team can further concentrate on those customers who need more targeted support.

“Voicescape is proud to support Platform Housing Group – and the wider social housing sector –to meet its compliance requirements while improving the experience for both customers and team members.”

