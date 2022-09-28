One Manchester’s new green neighbourhood completes

Housing association and social landlord, One Manchester, has handed over the keys to tenants in its latest new social housing and shared ownership development, boasting some impressive green credentials.

A new development of 21 homes on Mayton Street in Openshaw completed last month creating a new benchmark for family social housing in the city.

The all-electric development consists of 15 houses for social rent and six made available for shared ownership. The homes were constructed using a sustainable timber panellised system manufactured off site and make use of air source heat pumps for hot water heating. The wider development also benefits from solar-powered street lighting.

Building work for the Mayton Street development was started by John Southworth Builders in August 2021, and after 12 months the project has been completed – three months ahead of its proposed completion in December 2022.

One Manchester is working toward the zero carbon Manchester ambition to become a zero carbon city by 2038 at the latest.

Judy Noah, Director of Development at One Manchester, said: “One Manchester is committed to decarbonising its portfolio and this can be seen in our latest development on Mayton Street. We are no longer building new homes with gas boilers and we are making sure that these homes are exceptionally well-insulated so that they require minimal amounts of heating to keep them warm.

“We worked hard to ensure that the scheme maintained a significant element of well landscaped and inviting green space while also creating brilliant family homes with remarkably high quality large gardens. We’re excited to see families move in and how they make this neighbourhood their own.”

Plans for the project were designed by GWP Architecture. The social properties are now all occupied and the shared ownership properties are expected to complete before the end of September.

Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said: “We have a number of housing challenges in Manchester, which include meeting a growing demand for quality social and affordable housing, to support more residents to become home owners, and to increase the number of sustainable homes to help us meet our target to become a zero carbon city by 2038.

“This development ticks all those boxes – while bringing brownfield land back into use. This is exactly the type of housing investment we need in Manchester.”

The site in One Manchester’s ownership had been cleared of unpopular flats some years ago and was initially earmarked for 39 new homes. However, responding to local concerns, One Manchester opted to reduce the number of homes and preserve and improve the green space provision.

The Mayton Street project is a continuation of One Manchester’s projects at Windermere Close, Openshaw and Blackrock Street, Beswick which have all incorporated passivhaus design, renewable heating and off-site manufacture.