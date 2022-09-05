PICK EVERARD ENJOYS TEAM GROWTH UNDER SEVERN TRENT AMP 7 FRAMEWORK

LEADING independent property, construction, and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard has doubled its ground investigation team in the space of just three months.

The move follows its appointment as the only new supplier to be awarded a place on Severn Trent Water’s AMP 7 framework this year.

The framework is expected to run over the next four years and will focus on the delivery of a range of capital projects across wastewater, water treatment and pipeline services in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Pick Everard was the most recent addition to the £2 billion programme from Severn Trent, which the firm’s associate for environmental engineering, Emelye Kenyon, described as a catalyst for change for her team and the business.

Emelye said: “At Pick Everard we have provided a strong environmental offering for more than six years, while our relationship with Severn Trent has been present for over a decade, delivering valued structural survey services across its UK-wide network.

“The decision to expand our team was a natural one in line with this newest framework, which will further establish our presence in the ground investigation sector over the next four years or more. We look forward to continuing recruit and strengthen our offering, whilst maintaining our close relationship with Severn Trent, which will help improve the services it offers to its customers across the country.”

Pick Everard has already delivered four projects on the AMP 7 framework, including Litchfield Sewage Treatment Works, Bulkington surface water management infrastructure, Rampton Sewage Treatment Works and Stoney Houghton Delivery Service Reservoir. It currently has four further live projects, and three in planning stages.

The growth of its site investigations team, which currently sits under Pick Everard’s environmental discipline, has seen it appoint graduate, engineer and technician roles, with ambitions to formulate the ground investigation team as its own department in the near future.

Discussing the appointment of Pick Everard to the AMP 7 framework, Joseph Turner, category manager at Severn Trent said: “We’re pleased to be continuing our relationship with Pick Everard on this exciting new venture. At Severn Trent, we are always looking at more efficient ways to invest for the future and make our services even better. We value the expertise our partners can provide to make us the most efficient water operation in the UK.”

The Severn Trent AMP 7 framework is set to conclude in 2025, with the option of an additional two years under its agreement plan.

Pick Everard employs more than 650 staff across its 15 offices, providing a range of project, cost, and design consultancy services.