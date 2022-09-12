PLANNING APPROVED FOR NET ZERO CARBON LOGISTICS SCHEME

Work Starts On 88,888 Sq Ft Evo Warrington 89 Development

Evo Industrial has secured planning consent and started preparatory work to develop EVO Warrington 89, a modern, logistics and HQ industrial unit located on Omega Boulevard in Lingley Mere, Warrington. CBRE and Williams Sillitoe have been appointed as joint agents on the speculatively developed scheme which will be Evo Industrial’s fifth Net Zero Carbon building.

Howard Russell Construction has been appointed to construct the unit which will be available in Spring 2023. The building focuses on low running costs and a low carbon footprint and will achieve BREEAM Excellent and Net Zero Carbon when in use, targeting an A+ rating for energy performance.

The property will include recycled materials, solar roof panels, comfort cooling, LED lighting, parking for 88 vehicles, EV car charging points and a warehouse flooded with natural light. The fully fitted first floor offices are designed with high-speed fibre broadband and will be ready to occupy with raised access floors making hardware installation easy.

The location on Omega Boulevard and just off Junction 8 of the M62 offers easy access to Manchester, Liverpool, and beyond. Other major occupiers within the area include Amazon, Asda, Brakes, Domino’s Pizza, Hermes, Royal Mail, The Hut Group and Travis Perkins.

Adam Courtenay, Director at Evo Logistics, said:

“It’s a major milestone for us to be developing our fifth Net Zero Carbon building and this is a fantastic site to be bringing that aspiration to life. and we are looking forward to seeing progress between now and the building’s launch in Spring next year.”

Paul Cook, Senior Director at CBRE Manchester, said:

“We are delighted to be appointed on this scheme for Evo Industrial. A net zero carbon building, EVO Warrington 89 is situated in an excellent position close to the M62 Motorway with access to several cities and airports. With businesses currently seeking properties offering low running costs and a low carbon footprint, we are confident there will be high interest in this scheme.”

Mark Sillitoe, Director, Williams Sillitoe commented:

“Logistics developments don’t get any better than this. Prime location, best in class building. This will undoubtedly be well received in the market.”