RDM awarded MOD contract with VINCI Facilities

RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services has commenced a new working partnership with VINCI Facilities on a substantial Ministry of Defence (MOD) Future Defence Infrastructure (FDIS) contract with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Over the coming years, the South Wales-based company will be working with VINCI Facilities on six MOD sites in the Oxfordshire area. The contract is part of the MOD’s new Future Defence Infrastructure Programme.

The contract will see RDM inherit an additional two sites and more than 20 existing staff members. It will also see the company employ an additional five new staff in key roles, including senior management positions.

The company has established an enviable reputation for delivering facilities management within the defence sector. It is highly regarded for its excellent service levels and considered, practical approach, as well as its ethos of utilising a local workforce wherever possible to help contribute to the local economy.

Furthermore, the company is known for its passion for embracing the principles of the circular economy. Both VINCI and RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services share a commitment to work towards a lower carbon society, focusing on sustainable and innovative methods to exceed goals and add value for all stakeholders.

VINCI Facilities is part of VINCI SA, a world leader in concessions and construction, and is the Facility Management (FM) and Building Solutions business within VINCI Construction in the UK. It has supported the defence sector for over 70 years, delivering maintenance, repair, project management, and refurbishment services to operational and support facilities.

It was named the top-ranked FM service provider in the Sustainable FM Index for 2020 and 2021. It works with its partners, customers and supply chain to deliver lasting, positive and effective change in the built environment.

Dave Kieft, Director, RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services, said:

“We look forward to a very successful working relationship with VINCI Facilities over the next few years. RDM will be responsible for ensuring day-to-day delivery of great customer service and performance across the remit of our work, which includes electrical, mechanical building fabric and environmental engineering services at the six MOD sites in Oxfordshire. We will also be working very closely with RDM’s sister company EFT Consult on all the relevant design and innovation opportunities.

“We are very proud to have a proven reputation for going the extra mile in all the projects we undertake. As ever, we remain focused on providing world-class services and solutions, which will make a positive difference to the end users – the forces personnel that do such important work in the defence of our country, and that live, work and train at the six MOD sites across the Oxfordshire region.”