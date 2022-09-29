Red Rock & ESB choose turbine supplier Vestas for 1.1GW Inch Cape

Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between Red Rock Power and ESB, has appointed Vestas as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the 1100MW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland.

Both Red Rock Power and ESB are Vestas clients for onshore wind projects, and with this new commitment, these partnerships now continue offshore.

The project, located 15 km off the Angus Coast on the East of Scotland, will feature 72 V236-15.0MW turbines.

The agreement also includes a 15-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract, which will provide a multi-year solution to service the wind farm when operational.

President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe Nils de Baar said: “Offshore wind projects are evolving rapidly, and Vestas is proud to play a leading role in this expansion with our industry leading offshore technology.

“We are honoured to have been selected as preferred supplier by Inch Cape Offshore Limited, enabling us to support Scotland and the UK’s net zero ambitions, while increasing the security of energy supply.

“Inch Cape is a landmark project, and to be a part of it is a proud achievement for all our employees, who work with great dedication to develop reliable, resilient, and sustainable offshore technology all around the world.”

Inch Cape Offshore Limited secured a contract for difference in the UK’s fourth CfD allocation round, which concluded on July 7, 2022.

Ir recently announced the Renewables Hub at the Port of Dundee as its intended pre-assembly site and the Port of Montrose as the project’s O&M base.

If and when the agreement with Inch Cape becomes a firm order for Vestas, Vestas will disclose the order in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.