Roann Limited Secures £25Million Development

Roann Limited, the premium kitchen worktop supplier, has secured a contract at the £25 million luxury residential development in Nottingham. The Yacht Club Riverside scheme combines luxury and style, aiming to give its future residents an excellent new home with views over the River Trent.

The contractor for the development KMRE Group selected the Wakefield-based business to supply 91 units of 20mm Compac Luna with 100mm upstands and hob splashbacks, as part of the £65,000 contract. The white marble quartz with speckles, chosen by Roann Limited for the apartments, is easy to clean, scratch resistant and durable.

KMRE Group partners with investors to identify investment opportunities and develop homes whilst delivering residential schemes. The brand new exclusive waterside development consists of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The Yacht Club Riverside is situated in an idyllic and popular area of Nottingham and will feature an onsite gym, and benefit from excellent transport links.

“This is a project we were very proud to be a part of. The Yacht Club Riverside is located in a stunning area of Nottingham and the finished product looks great. The Compac Luna provides a sophisticated, polished finish to the kitchen area and the colour of the worktop can be paired with a number of decorative pieces to help residents create their own unique kitchen space,” commented on the project, Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited.

With more than 30 years of experience in supplying work surfaces, this project marks one of 26,000 to date for Roann Limited. The company is dedicated to procuring stone worktops that help developers significantly reduce costs on their projects by selling direct to them.

Established in 1990, Roann Limited specialises in manufacturing, supplying, and installing high-quality granite and quartz worktops within the house building, property development and construction sectors. Roann Limited’s purpose-built factory in Wakefield houses more than £2 million worth of state-of-the-art stone manufacturing machines and equipment, enabling the business to fabricate more than 15,000 worktops every year.

Roann Limited proudly holds accreditations with many of the industry’s leading health & safety schemes, including SSIP certification, and is also ConstructionOnline Gold Approved.

